Gilson Gray hires property duo to boost Dundee expansion

LEGAL firm Gilson Gray has appointed Ben Finnie and Charlotte Caird to its team, strengthening its property division in Dundee.

The full-service firm is based in Lincoln and also has offices located in Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Ben Finnie has been appointed as regional sales manager. He joins the firm from boutique estate agency Verdala, where he specialised in property valuations.

He brings a wealth of experience, having spent the past eight years in management roles across the Dundee property market, including at Thorntons.

Ben Finnie and Charlotte Caird

He will be working closely with Gilson Gray’s conveyancing team to deliver a full and tailored service to clients buying and selling properties in the city and surrounding area.

Ben Finnie said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Gilson Gray’s Dundee team. I have witnessed the firm’s expansion across Scotland and I’d like to help build on this success.

“The full-service approach stands out from the crowd, and I look forward to working alongside my new team, as we help our clients to navigate the ever-changing property market.”

Property manager Charlotte Caird has also joined the Tayside branch as property manager.

She previously worked in lettings at Fife Properties and will focus her expertise across the private rental portfolio supporting both tenants and landlords.

Charlotte was recently involved in winning four Estate Agent of the Year Awards, a customer review platform that celebrates the top property professionals in the UK.

The announcement follows a period of fast growth for Gilson Gray, including the acquisition of Baillie Shepherd in October 2021 and a new office opening last year.

The legal firm now has hundreds of staff across its offices as well as a satellite hub in Galashiels.

Charlotte said: “Gilson Gray’s values are very much aligned with mine.

“It has quickly established itself as one of Scotland’s most dynamic and forward-thinking legal firms, so I’m thrilled to be joining the team.

“The demand for rental properties in Dundee shows no signs of slowing down and the market is continuing to perform very strongly.”

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, added: “Ben and Charlotte are prime examples of the top-quality talent we are adding to the team in Dundee.

“There is a real buzz around the city and the wider region, and we are well placed to support clients and businesses with the opportunities this brings.”