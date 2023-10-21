New partnership aims to decarbonise the tech industry

THE TECH for Good Alliance and GoCodeGreen have partnered to minimise carbon impact and promote sustainability across the tech industry.

As products and services are rapidly digitised, the ICT sector’s carbon footprint is already producing 2.5% of global emissions – more than the aviation industry.

The Tech for Good Alliance is the UK-wide skilled tech volunteering framework programme, created by the Scottish Tech Army.

GoCodeGreen is the UK’s leading carbon diagnosis and decision-making platform for software and related technology.

By joining forces, they are taking a giant leap towards optimising the ecological footprint of the technology and software solutions delivered to not-for-profit organisations.

Alistair Forbes, CEO of the Scottish Tech Army

GoCodeGreen has developed the first and most complete carbon diagnosis platform for software, enabling organisations to decarbonise their software and tech.

The platform calculates the carbon footprint of any software and offers actionable insights for businesses to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and look to achieve net zero.

As a result, GoCodeGreen’s solution enables organisations to cut a third of their carbon emissions, on average.

Under the partnership, future projects undertaken within the Tech for Good Alliance will adopt the GoCodeGreen methodology and tools.

This integration will empower Alliance member companies to evaluate and optimise the carbon impact of every solution delivered, ensuring the best possible environmental outcome for each initiative.

Alistair Forbes, CEO of the Scottish Tech Army, said: “We are excited to collaborate with GoCodeGreen, a pioneering force in the sustainability arena.

“With our mission of driving social impact through technology, partnering with GoCodeGreen aligns perfectly with our vision to create a more sustainable future.

This collaboration will enable our member companies to make informed decisions and deliver tech solutions that benefit not only the communities they serve but also our planet.”

GoCodeGreen’s carbon diagnosis and decisioning platform offers a solution for calculating, reducing, and offsetting carbon emissions within software and technology projects.

By adopting the GoCodeGreen tools, Tech for Good Alliance member companies can ensure that their work contributes positively to environmental goals while empowering not-for-profit organisations with cutting-edge tech solutions.

Eric Zie, CEO of GoCodeGreen, said: “We believe technology can be a powerful driver for positive change.

“By partnering with the Tech for Good Alliance, we aim to amplify the impact of tech for good projects and contribute to building a more sustainable and inclusive world.

“Our platform will enable the Alliance to measure, track, and optimise the carbon impact of their projects, further enhancing their commitment to making a difference.”

This partnership signifies a significant step forward in the realm of sustainable technology and sets an exemplary standard for the tech industry at large.

By combining the Tech for Good Alliance’s expertise in driving social change with GoCodeGreen’s cutting-edge sustainability tools, both organisations are poised to create a lasting and positive impact on society and the environment.