Gambling Sponsorship in Football Raises Concerns About Viewer Exposure

When the new Premier League season kicked off on August 11, seven out of the twenty clubs still have gambling brands on their shirts despite a planned ban on such sponsorships by the end of the 2025-26 season. This is just one less than the previous year.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

The Premier League is taking voluntary measures to reduce gambling advertising, becoming the first UK sports league to do so. It is collaborating with other sports to create a responsible gambling sponsorship code.

The analysis by partnerships agency Caytoo estimates that these clubs stand to lose between £35-50 million annually without their betting partners. Even the English Football League, which is sponsored by Sky Bet, has already stated that a ban would cost its clubs around £40 million per year.

Caytoo’s research, which covered 225 clubs across football, rugby union, rugby league, and cricket, revealed that industrial companies, including manufacturing, engineering, and construction, are the most common front-of-shirt sponsors, accounting for 14.5% of sponsorships.

This represents a 10% increase from the previous year and a 60% increase over the last four years. However, in football, consumer services, primarily gambling firms, continue to dominate the sector. It is also to be noted that while the ban is set to come into effect for shirt fronts, it won’t apply to shirt sleeves or pitch-side advertising.

While some argue that restricting or banning gambling sponsorship would be excessive, as it could harm the majority who enjoy betting responsibly, others point out the devastating effects on vulnerable individuals.

The cause for aversion

Decades ago, sports often had sponsorship deals with tobacco companies, a practice that seems jarring today. Alcohol companies, on the other hand, have adopted self-regulated guidelines to avoid promoting drinking to vulnerable groups, but they haven’t faced bans on advertising or sponsorship similar to tobacco.

In recent years, alcohol-related shirt sponsors have decreased, making way for betting giants like Betfair or Dafabet. However, leading Scottish clubs with lucrative shirt deals, such as Rangers and Celtic, face the prospect of losing substantial sponsorship revenue if the leagues are to follow the Premier League’s move.

The boom in gambling sponsorship in football began in 2005, with over half of the English Premier League and Championship clubs featuring gambling logos on their shirts by the 2018-19 season. Self-regulation attempts have not curbed the exposure of viewers to gambling marketing.

The saturation of gambling visuals in sports, with live odds and celebrity endorsements, raises concerns about its impact on individuals. Gambling addiction can lead to severe consequences, including financial ruin, job loss, relationship breakdowns, and mental health issues.

Managing the risk

Gambling problems are mainly related to finance. Hence, many bettors try to minimize that risk specifically, and many sources online offer their insights on ways to enhance your luck in gambling.

As a starter, to enhance your chances of winning in sports betting, for instance, you can use analytical skills, maintain organized betting records, and analyze patterns. However, nothing tops responsible gambling measures when discussing about mitigating the risk of problem gambling.

Setting clear limits on gambling expenditures, establishing a budget, and avoiding exceeding it are essential steps to prevent financial issues. Staying informed about gambling odds and rules, seeking support from friends, family, or therapists if needed, and utilizing responsible gambling tools like reality checks, time limits, deposit limits, and self-exclusion options can help maintain a healthy approach to gambling.

One good option to do self-exclusion is to register for GAMSTOP. GAMSTOP is a useful service that allows UK residents to block themselves from online gambling for specified periods. Additionally, consider using free Gamban blocking software for your devices as part of the TalkBanStop campaign.

Anchor text: Ways to enhance your luck in gambling

Target URL: https://bitcasino.io/blog/tipshackstricks/luck-in-gambling