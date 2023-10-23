The Intriguing Life of Pastor Chris’ Nephew: An In-depth Look 

Being closely associated with a figure as influential as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome comes with its set of expectations. However, Pastor Chris’ nephew has carved out a distinct path for himself, ensuring that while he honors the family legacy, he remains true to his calling.

Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s nephew, is one of Africa’s emerging leaders. Using his talents, birthright, and passion to inspire young people to be touched by the Word of God, this businessman, and the CEO of Carel Films Enterprise, is able to employ various communication and creative mediums to spread the Word of God to the world.

The creative genius of Pastor Chris’ nephew

Having produced over 100 Christian music videos and animations, including “I Know Who I Am” by Sinach, “Kinging” by Rozey, “Untouchable” by TB1, and “Igbunu” by Micheal Jaffe, amongst many others, Pastor Chris’ nephew had already won the American Academy of Animations Award three times by the time he was 20 years old.

He was also the recipient of the highly prestigious Walt Disney Award and a nominee for a Future African Leaders’ Award (FALA), another prestigious initiative which is aimed at recognizing and expanding leaders in Africa for Africa.

This initiative is designed to recognize, honor, and assist young Africans who have demonstrated outstanding leadership. They have made a significant difference in their communities by promoting education, empowering their peers, and undertaking initiatives that guide and prepare the youth for a prosperous future.

Recognizing Pastor Chris’ nephew as a FALA nominee makes perfect sense. Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren’s true talent is making the genius of others shine brighter, inspiring the youth of today, and spreading the Word of the gospel.

Away from the pulpit and the public eye, Pastor Chris’ nephew is much like any other individual. He cherishes moments with his family, engages in hobbies and pastimes that resonate with his personality, and seeks to grow both spiritually and personally. This balanced approach to life has enabled him to connect deeply with people from various walks of life.

Family Legacy: The Oyakhilome dynasty

Beyond the spiritual accomplishments and influence of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, there is an intimate narrative interwoven with his family members.

The Oyakhilome family’s foundation has always been built on faith. From generation to generation, they have shown dedication to service, ministry, and spreading the gospel. Pastor Chris’ nephew is no exception. Growing up in an environment surrounded by faith leaders, he has imbibed a love for ministry and a desire to impact lives positively.

The matriarch of the Oyakhilome dynasty is Angelina Oyakhilome, who at 84 years old is still an active part of the spiritual family, encouraging the passion and faith that she instilled in her children, which Pastor Chris Oyakhilome promotes today. She is known as a powerhouse and is loved by all as the mother of incredible spiritual leaders and entrepreneurs.

Pastor Chris’ father, Elder T.E Oyakhilome, who passed away in 2008, was one of the pioneers of the Assemblies of God Church in Benin City, Nigeria. This church still has a presence in many locations today.

Pastor Chris’ sister,?Evangelist Kathy Woghiren, mother to Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, is the director of the?LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry?(LMAM) and the LoveWorld Creative Arts Academy, and Chairman of LoveWorld Records. She is a much-loved member of the LoveWorld family, and a leader in the gospel music world.

Kathy’s songwriting talent has led to some of the most famous LoveWorld songs, having written the anthem “I Believe in Nigeria”.

She also won Songwriter of the Year with the hit song ‘Awesome Majesty’ at the prestigious LoveWorld International Music Awards (LIMA) in 2022.

Another prominent sibling of Pastor Chris is Reverend Ken Oyakhilome, who is the pastor of Chris Embassy in Houston. He is also a Central Executive Council member.

Pastor Chris’ nephew and the Oyakhilome family values continue through the generations

The story of Pastor Chris’ nephew is a testament to the power of legacy, the importance of individual purpose, and the impact of family on personal development. While he stands in the shadow of a global spiritual icon, his light shines brightly in its unique way.

The mention of “Pastor Chris’ nephew” should not just evoke the image of a relative to a renowned pastor but rather a dedicated minister in his own right, contributing immensely to the growth of the Christian faith.

His cousins, Pastor Chris’ daughters, Carissa Sharon and Charlene, are also major contributors to the LoveWorld family.

Carissa Sharon, also known by her stage name CSO has chosen to follow her father’s example of sharing the Word of God with the world as a talented, award-winning gospel singer.