Implementing Online Talent Assessment in the Hiring Process – Best Practices

Nowadays, for every job role, there are bulk applications. It creates the need for a recruitment process that should be responsive to the right skills and fairly competitive. As a way out, the hiring companies conduct various talent assessment programs to find the appropriate candidate. Do you want to know the best practices today? Well, read on to know more.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

What Talent/ Skill Assessment Means?

The hiring company chooses the skill assessment methods while selecting the right candidate for any vacant job role. Such assessment determines the practical skills other than their academic qualifications. There are a series of best practices, including AI-powered videos, samples, job simulations, and more.

FAQ

What’s the most important talent assessment method for the hiring company?

There are no such fix methods to hire for a particular job role. It depends on variables like the resources, period for recruitment, and discretion of the hiring company to pick the righteous assessment means. They can try multi-level skill assessments or find particular ones, most commonly the job trials and interviews for talent assessment.

Pros of Talent Assessment Best Practices

The recruiting company arranges many problem-solving exercises to test the potential of the applicants. Some of the advantages of such best practices are-

? Helps in rational decision-making.

? Sorting out the list of applicants in an unbiased way.

? Efficient handling of bulk applications.

? Relying more on critical problem-solving skills than on theoretical conventional knowledge.

? Clarity to the hiring process.

5 Best Assessment Practices

The best practices for talent assessment include:

1. Spontaneous Games and Exercises

You can make the hiring process more competitive and practical by introducing the gaming method. After short-listing a group of applicants, here comes the main part. For smoother talent assessment of the job seekers, the company can arrange games like a hackathon, which on the spot will prove their creativity.

2. Job Simulations

Another way of testing the practical skills of the candidates is through a job simulation. These talent assessment simulation tests are situational and on the spot. For example, if an individual is applying for a sales and marketing position, they should instantly come up with ideas to sell the interviewer a piece of paper. Job simulations are similar to problem-solving exercises but more based on hypothetical scenarios trying to test the critical mindset.

3. Asynchronous Interviews

Unlike face-to-face live interviews, these asynchronous interviews are pre-recorded and often are AI-organized. These types of interviews are gaining popularity because they make the talent assessment process much more flexible. In most cases, overseas or long-distance recruiters review the asynchronous interviews at any time at their convenience.

4. Cognitive and Emotional Intelligence Assessments

Testing an ideal candidate for a job position should be analyzing both their logical as well as emotional quotient. Cognitive skills deal with numerical aptitude, logical reasoning, and other problem-solving means. Emotional intelligence assessment analyzes their empathy, teamwork ability, social communication, and, if needed, leadership skills.

5. Job Trials or Samples

Last but most importantly, selecting the ideal candidate should always involve field-based job trials or checking the sample work. For example, if you are looking for a programmer, the candidates should be able to configure the existing or newly created codes.

Even for on-field job trials, the talent assessment method is common and crucial. The employees have to work for a specific period on the job role at a negotiable pay rate. However, the only challenge in the method is that it may consume extra hours. So, it should be fast-track and only for the final short-listed applicants.

Conclusion

To sum up, all five given talent assessment methods are subjective and depend on the resources and discretion of the hiring company. Based on the job position the applicants are applying for, the recruiter may choose to opt for all five methods or even complete the process with one or two assessments.