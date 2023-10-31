BACK STORY OF COLDPLAY CHRIS MARTIN AND H.E.R 

46-year-old Chris Martin, the founder, and frontman of the popular British Band Coldplay, has made friends who are now part of the special guests making special appearances in the “Spheres of Music World Tour.”

26-year-old Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R, a songwriter and singer is one of such friends that has been with the Coldplay band right from the first day of the “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” that is back in March 2022.

Photo by Aditya Chinchure on Unsplash

H.E.R recently performed “Let Somebody Go” on stage alongside Chris Martin, with Selena Gomez joining them to share the spotlight.

Although H.E.R had just done her last concert with the British band for this year, “Music of the Spheres World Tour” is nowhere close to ending and there are amazing market platforms where you can get Coldplay tickets and still catch up with the rock vibe felt only in Coldplay concerts.

How Chris Martin’s Coldplay met H.E.R.

Even though the relationship between the two singers seemed like one that had been on for years, the two did not officially meet until 2019 at the Global Citizen Festival that was held on New York City’s Central Park Great Lawn.

The event was packed with stars like Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, and French Montana alongside H.E.R and Chris Martin making special appearances just like the 1st of October’s Sunday game that features Taylor Swift and many celebrities, making a second appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game that took place in New Jersey, against New York Jets.

At the time H.E.R and Chris Martin met, she had just concluded her second tour “I Used to Know Her Tour” which she headlined, back in 2018. Shortly afterward, she went off to support Childish Gambino in his “This is America Tour” which took place in 2019, the same year she met Chris Martin.

Before officially meeting Chris Martin and the Coldplay band, H.E.R. had declared interest in the kind of music Coldplay puts out there and that is aside from the fact that she and her sister loved the band.

H.E.R. had initially done a cover of “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay at the age of 9 and posted the video on YouTube. By the age of 15, she performed “Yellow” at her uncle’s wedding and thus marked the beginning of her career.

For a young girl who has been determined and bound by a promise she made to her kid sister, meeting Chris Martin and the Coldplay band was already sealed and H.E.R. knew this, that’s why she never gave up.

How H.E.R. bonded with sister over Coldplay’s Songs

For HER, Coldplay is one of those bands she watched on TV as a little girl and wished to see play. It just turns out that she did not only see them play but played alongside them on stage for the world to see.

It all started when H.E.R. and her kid sister were little. They used to listen to Coldplay songs and according to an interview by H.E.R.; they bonded pretty well through those songs.

The bond the two sisters share is so deep that she promised her kid sister who is 9 years younger that she would take her to see Coldplay’s concert someday.

H.E.R never really imagined fulfilling her promise in such an insane way since her sister has joined her on the Tour a couple of times and even had to share backstage time with members of the Coldplay band.

Dreams Come True

Amidst all the recorded success that H.E.R. had while being solo and supporting other artists in their tours, Chris Martin of the Coldplay band kept a close relationship with H.E.R. and they often Face-timed each other to discuss music-related issues and other times, just chatted.

When the Coldplay Band began preparing for their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” H.E.R. ‘s agency at that time had it in mind to reach out to Chris Martin to see if they could create a deal for H.E.R. to tag along.

However, Chris Martin at that time beat them to it and reached out to H.E.R. through face timing asking her if she would love to go on the tour with him and the band.

With excitement, H.E.R. immediately said yes and the rest is history as we know it.

H.E.R. Heartbroken for Leaving Chris Martin and the Coldplay Band Amidst Tour

With her touring schedules done for the year with Coldplay, H.E.R. is leaving the band halfway through the tour and she is not completely happy about that.

H.E.R was asked how she felt about leaving the band that she had been with since the very first day of the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” and she said she felt “Bittersweet.”

She further described the feeling to be one that gives her thrills whenever she thinks of the fact that she has been on tour with one of the best British Band in the world for this long, but gets sad when she remembers she will miss them having no choice but to hold onto the memories she had created with them and the whole crew amidst the tour.

Chris Martin Records one of his “Best Moments” with H.E.R amidst Tour

While touring the world for the “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” Chris Martin, H.E.R, BTS, and the other Coldplay band members take time off to visit beautiful parts of the cities they are in.

On that fateful night, Chris Martin’s band and H.E.R. had gone out bowling when a random guy walked up to them and asked Chris to take a picture of him and his friends.

Chris was shocked because the guy did not recognize who they were. Not one of the celebrities in the Arcade on that night was recognized and H.E.R. confessed it to be one of the best feelings ever, having to live a normal life amidst the fame.

Chris on the other hand felt normal for the first time in a while, being able to do normal things with fame not hindering nature.

Coldplay Contributes to H.E.R’s Fame

One of the greatest things to happen to H.E.R. during the tour with Coldplay is the fact that she got to perform to a new and larger audience than she had ever imagined.

H.E.R was asked how it felt and she confessed it to be overwhelming, even though she immediately adapted and lived each moment to the fullest.

She also added that she is currently working on a new Album and would want her newly found fans to anticipate the release of this album even though she is not certain about where she would fix herself when it comes to music genres.

“A lot of people didn’t even know who I was when I got on the stage, but they begin to vibe along when I get to the fourth song on my list,” H.E.R. speaks more about her experience at the “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

H.E.R. has been a supporting artist on 4 tours, with the “Music of the Spheres World Tour” being the biggest she has performed in.

On her own, she has headlined 3 tours with the last one “Back of My Mind Tour” being in 2021.