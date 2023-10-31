How to market your Accounting Firm successfully  

To increase your client base, it is important to have a strong presence and reputation. That’s where marketing and PR comes in and we are here to provide PR for accountants

A successful marketing plan can help you remain focused, as well as achieve your goals.

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth on Unsplash

However, before you start implementing an approach, make sure you understand your target audience and what gives you an edge over your competitors.

Consider your top performing attributes and make sure you highlight them. Don’t be afraid to emphasise your success and what your business has to offer!

Social media

Having a marketing plan, which includes a digital strategy is vital.

Social media is the best way to increase your brand’s visibility, awareness and develop connections. It can also be used to avoid reputational damage and manage risk.

It’s important to be present and active consistently on social media. Follow, like and reshare as often as you can – this will re-enforce and remind people of your brand.

You should take advantage of platforms, such as LinkedIn. They are free, and content can often be easy to produce.

Don’t be afraid to try out new formats and vary your use of media, such as webinars, podcasts and TikTok.

Sometimes it can take some time to figure out which platforms and content is the easiest to utilise and most effective way to build your brand.

SEO

SEO is the process of maximising the number of visitors to a website by ensuring that the site appears high on the list of results returned by a search engine.

It is important that your firm is visible when people Google relevant terms, however it can be difficult to stay up to date with SEO standards and key performance indicators.

SEO can give you better long-term results, but this requires investing patience, time, energy and money.

Whilst this can be a challenge; it can also make a significant difference. Therefore, don’t be hesitant to hand this task over to SEO marketing experts.

Content

All your content in your digital media marketing strategy should serve a clear purpose.

It is important to start and maintain a regular blog, as this showcases your knowledge and gives insight into the minds of your partners and staff.

Remember, consistency is key – commit to a regular schedule and keep it!

You won’t get an audience immediately; however, this will come with time. Successful blogs take time to develop a following.

Make sure your blog headlines are catchy enough to make someone click on the post, as demonstrating your commitment and sector expertise when they read it.

Blogs are also a great way to provide regular content to support your social media and email marketing efforts.

Client referrals

This is often ignored, but can be one of the most effective marketing methods – whether this is even just a positive Google review.

Personal recommendations are worth a lot more than messages from strangers, so make sure to ask your clients to direct their professional associates to you.

Chartered accountant status

Don’t be hesitant to boast your qualifications, training and experience – if you’ve got it, flaunt it! Take advantage of all the things that set you apart from your competitors.

Website

Building a website is the original building blocks to creating a successful marketing campaign, as this gives an audience the first impression of your firm.

You should schedule a regular review including updating old blog posts, adding new service pages and using traffic data to understand which content is performing the best.

It needs to be filled with engaging SEO-friendly content, consistent blog posts and an active social media.

According to Adobe, 38% of people stop engaging with a website if the content or layout is unattractive.

There needs to be a balance between too much information – and not enough. No one has time to sit sifting through pages of content.

Email Marketing

Email marketing can still be very effective, if done right.

Despite many firms communicating with client regularly through email, many don’t fully take advantage of this opportunity.

Email newsletters need to be well written, properly targeted and useful to the recipients.

It is also important to do regular updates and eye-catching content that focuses on business strategy and financial tips, not solely always accounting.

If you would like more information, or are looking for marketing and PR for accountants, please visit