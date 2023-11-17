How To Avoid A Blocked Drain At Your Home. Ten Top Tips 

Blocked drains are the bane of every homeowner’s existence, causing inconvenience, unpleasant odours, and potential damage to your property. In this article, we’ll explore practical tips on how to steer clear of the nuisance that is a blocked drain. From simple household habits to preventive maintenance, these tips will help you maintain a free-flowing drainage system and keep the water where it belongs.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

1. Mind What Goes Down the Drain

One of the primary culprits behind blocked drains in Maidstone is the indiscriminate disposal of various substances down sinks and drains. To avoid this, be mindful of what goes down your drains. Cooking grease, oil, and fat are notorious for solidifying in pipes, creating stubborn blockages. Instead of pouring them down the sink, collect them in a container and dispose of them in the bin.

Similarly, hair and soap scum can accumulate in bathroom drains, leading to blockages over time. Consider using drain screens or guards to catch hair and other debris before they make their way into the pipes. These simple precautions go a long way in preventing the build-up that often results in blocked drains.

2. Regularly Flush Your Drains

Just as a regular health check-up keeps you aware of your body’s condition, regular flushing can keep you informed about your drains. Pouring hot water down your kitchen and bathroom sinks can help dislodge and flush away accumulated grease, soap, and other residues. This simple practice can prevent the gradual build-up that often leads to blocked drains.

For an extra boost, consider adding a cup of baking soda followed by a cup of vinegar to your drains. This natural concoction creates a fizzy reaction that helps break down debris and keep your pipes clear. Follow this with another round of hot water to wash away the remnants.

3. Be Wary of Foreign Objects

It might seem like common sense, but foreign objects finding their way down drains is a prevalent cause of blockages. Ensure that small items, such as children’s toys, cotton buds, and sanitary products, are disposed of in the bin rather than being flushed down toilets or washed down sinks. A little vigilance goes a long way in preventing potential blockages caused by these seemingly innocuous items.

4. Regular Maintenance and Inspections

Prevention is often better than cure, and this holds true for maintaining your drainage system. Regularly inspect your drains for any signs of slow drainage or unusual odors. If you notice anything amiss, address it promptly to prevent minor issues from escalating into full-blown blockages.

Consider scheduling professional drain inspections and maintenance to ensure the overall health of your drainage system. Professional plumbers can use techniques like CCTV drain surveys to identify potential issues before they become major headaches.

5. Dispose of Food Waste Responsibly

In the kitchen, food waste can be a significant contributor to blocked drains. Avoid washing food scraps down the sink, as these can accumulate and lead to clogs. Instead, use a compost bin for organic waste or dispose of it in the regular rubbish bin. This small change in habit can make a big difference in keeping your kitchen drains clear and free-flowing.

6. Dispose of Cooking Waste Thoughtfully

In the kitchen, it’s not just liquids that can wreak havoc on your drains. Solid food particles can also contribute to blockages. Before washing dishes, scrape leftover food into the bin to prevent it from accumulating in the pipes. By being mindful of what goes down your kitchen sink, you’ll reduce the risk of food-related blockages and maintain a smoothly flowing drainage system.

7. Watch Out for Tree Roots

While the trees in your garden may add beauty to your surroundings, their roots can be a hidden menace to your drainage system. Tree roots are notorious for seeking out water sources, and your pipes can become an unwitting target. Regularly inspect the area around your drainage pipes, and if you notice any signs of root intrusion, consider consulting with a professional plumber to address the issue before it leads to a major blockage.

8. Educate Household Members

Ensuring everyone in your household is aware of what can and cannot go down the drains is crucial. Educate family members about the potential consequences of flushing inappropriate items or pouring harmful substances down sinks. A collective effort to adopt responsible drainage habits can go a long way in preventing blockages and the associated inconveniences.

9. Invest in Drain Guards

Consider installing drain guards or strainers in your sinks and shower drains. These inexpensive devices are designed to catch hair, soap scum, and other debris before they enter the pipes. Regularly cleaning and emptying these guards will help maintain their effectiveness and prevent the accumulation of materials that could lead to blockages.

10. Act Promptly on Warning Signs

Don’t ignore the early warning signs of potential drainage issues. If you notice slow drainage, gurgling sounds, or unpleasant odours emanating from your drains, take prompt action. These can be indicators of developing problems, and addressing them early can prevent more significant blockages from occurring.

Conclusion: A Blockage-Free Haven

By incorporating these tips into your household habits, you can significantly reduce the risk of blocked drains and the associated headaches. From mindful disposal of waste to regular maintenance and inspections, a proactive approach to your home’s drainage system can save you both time and money in the long run. Remember, the key is to be vigilant and address potential issues before they escalate. With these tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to maintaining a blockage-free haven for years to come.