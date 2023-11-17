Wholefoods & I: 3 Reasons a Healthy Lifestyle is Easier Than you Think in the Digital Age

The digital age has allowed humans to live in a way that previous generations could only have imagined. We are able to plan our days and use our time in an incredibly efficient manner, and all thanks to the internet and its associated technological devices. Whether it is working from home, sending emails on the go, listening to audiobooks at the gym, or staying in touch with friends and family, things tend to work a little easier than they did in the pre-internet world.

Photo by Sven Brandsma on Unsplash

As with the vast majority of things, where there are advantages, disadvantages are never far away. When compared to previous generations, digital natives are often considered to have unhealthy lifestyles and, at times, are even labeled as being too inactive. With everything being available at the touch of a button, this is an understandable phenomenon. However, this article has been put together to demonstrate that the digital era is actually perfectly set up to allow you to live a full and healthy lifestyle. Don’t believe us? Well, let’s dive in…

Information



We often forget the core reason why the internet was created – to share information with others. It has literally never been easier to educate yourself on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Whether you are looking for the ideal workout routine or a low-fat high-protein recipe, you can easily find what you need in a matter of minutes online.



Food Delivery

Even with technology saving us time completing our daily tasks, we can always do with a little more help. Thankfully, it is now possible to order Healthy Foods online and have them delivered directly to your doorstep.

With more and more people relying on ready-made processed meals, it is important to break the trend and embrace the fact that you can order whole foods online. Whole foods are higher in nutrients – such as fibre, minerals and vitamins – than processed foods and when they make up the majority of a diet, may lower rates of heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Progress Tracking

We all walk around with smartphones in our pocket and smartwatches on our wrist, but do we all take full advantage of what they offer? Research has shown that fitness gamification can increase motivation and adherence to exercise and eating regimes.

With thousands of exercise and eating apps available, the digital age is perfectly set up for each and every one of us to take control of our lifestyle. You can now easily track, count and monitor your calorie intake, calories burnt, steps per day, overall weight, sleep and your heart rate.

The Bottom Line



By embracing the digital age, you can educate yourself, remove the stress from food shopping, and monitor your overall health progress on a daily basis.

If you follow these three methods, you will be more than on your way to living a healthy lifestyle without all the hassle!

________________________________________________________________________________



Article: Wholefoods & I: Why a Healthy Lifestyle is Easier Than you Think in the Digital Age

Website: deadlinenews.co.uk



Image Source: https://www.pikist.com/free-photo-sodyb