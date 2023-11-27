Four of the best slots from Pragmatic Play studio

Pragmatic Play is a Maltese developer of online casino gambling games. Below are the best slots from this provider’s range.

The Dog House

The Dog House slot machine is dedicated to the theme of animals. It was released in 2019. The slot has a high degree of dispersion, and its theoretical payout is 96.51%. For one spin in the game you can win up to 675 thousand coins. The best online casinos in New Zealand named this game the best in 2019.

Photo by Carl Raw on Unsplash

The size of the allowable bet ranges from 0.20 coins to 100 coins. The cost of one credit can be from 0.01 to 0.5 On one line you can bet up to 10 coins. Winning combinations are formed in 20 directions.

In the game area of the slot is 5 reels, located on 3 rows. To make a prize combination will need to catch 3, 4 or 5 identical pictograms on one of the paylines.

Bonus options in the game are as follows:

Freespins;

Scatter;

Wild;

Bonus Game.

The cheap icons have been made in the form of card icons, namely: Tens, Walt, Ladies, Kings and Aces. They bring no more than 250 coins per combo. Medium-paying pictograms are: Bone, Collar, Dachshund, Pug.

For combinations with them you can get up to 1,500 coins. Expensive icons in the game are two: Shih Tzu and Rottweiler. They bring from 175 to 3,750 credits. Bonus game is activated when falling out of 3 special symbols. With rounds of free spins the principle is identical. Wild can replace other icons in prize combinations.

Wild West Gold

The storyline of this slot, developed in 2020, is devoted to the search for gold in the Wild West. The machine belongs to the genre of adventure. The size of the maximum win for one scroll in the game is 50,000,000 coins.

The playing field has 5 reels, placed on 4 rows. Lines, which form paid combinations, the game has 40 pieces. On one line you can bet from 1 to 10 coins, the value of which is adjustable from 0.5 to 25. The size of the minimum bet is 10 coins, and the maximum the player can put on one scroll is 5,000 coins.

The volatility of the machine is at a high level, and its RTP reaches 96.51%. Among the bonus features of the slot should be highlighted:

Stacked symbols;

Wild symbol;

Scatter symbol;

Free spins.

Inexpensive pictograms are playing card icons: 10, J, Q, K, A. They bring from 50 to 7 500 coins. Average in payment are such icons as: Gun, Bag of gold, Girl with a knife, Girl with a gun.

Combinations with them will bring from 1,250 to 62,500 coins. The most expensive symbols are Cowboy and Sheriff, which bring from 6,250 to 100,000 coins. The fallout on the reels of two Scatter will give 2 rounds of free spins, three – 8 rounds, four – 12 rounds, and five – 20 rounds.

Eye of the Storm

This Egyptian-themed slot was introduced to the public in 2021. It belongs to the category of highly volatile, and the percentage of return to the player in theory reaches 96.71%. The size of the maximum prize for one spin was 20 million gaming coins.

Cheap icons were made in the form of: Playing cards, Ankh, Fan, Scarab.

They bring up to 500,000 coins. Profitable icons are Bird, Cheetah and Wadjet, bringing up to 1 000 000 credits. As bonus options are supported here:

Stacked and Expanding symbols;

Wild and Scatter;

Free Scrolls.

Prize combinations in the game are formed on 10 lines when falling out of three identical icons.

Christmas Carol Megaways

A festive Christmas-themed slot machine produced by the supplier in 2020. You can win up to 2 million credits per spin in it. The slot’s volatility is at a high level, and its theoretical payout is 96.58%.

The playing area implies 6 reels located on 8 rows. Winning combinations are determined by 200,704 paylines. Budget icons that bring up to 150 coins, are traditionally playing cards.

More profitable icons are made in the form of:

A guy in a cap;

Guy in glasses;

Girl;

Bearded man;

Death with a scythe.

The size of the maximum linear winnings is 5,000 coins. In the role of bonuses in the game are free spins and Wild. The player can choose between 3 modes of free spins, which differ from each other by the number of rounds and multiplier.