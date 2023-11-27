Top 10 Trendy Haircuts for Curly Hair You Need to Try

Stylists appreciate curly hair as a unique and captivating canvas. The natural charm of curls, their twists, turns, and bounce make them stand out. Appreciating their beauty is an art, but it can be challenging to find the proper haircut that brings out these natural textures.

Unfortunately, many people straighten their hair when they have trouble finding the right style. No matter if your curls are loose waves, tight coils, or something in between, the journey towards discovering the perfect haircut is worth taking. The perfect haircut can improve your story and add style and confidence to your appearance.

In this guide to the best haircuts for curly hair, we’ll showcase ten different styles that highlight the beauty of curls. Who knows? One of these may be perfect for you. Join us as we explore the various types of curly hair and find the perfect haircut to accentuate your individuality. Our guide is here to help you navigate the world of curly hairstyles with ease.

Understanding Curly Hair

As you may have noticed, curly hair is a diverse spectrum, ranging from loose waves to tight coils, each with its own unique characteristics. Understanding the intricacies of curly hair is fundamental to choosing the most flattering haircut.

Diversity of Curl Patterns

Curly hair can be sorted into three main types: wavy, curly, and coily. Wavy hair has soft, loose curls that typically form an “S” shape. Curly hair has tighter, well-defined curls. Coily hair has densely packed, springy curls that create tight coils or spirals. These categories include many different variations and combinations, each with unique textures, volume, and styling requirements. It’s recommended to consult a detailed guide for determining your curl pattern.

Characteristics and Challenges

Curly hair often gets dry easily because of its texture. This makes it hard to keep moisture on the hair shaft. As a result, it makes hair frizz and break more easily. Additionally, different curl patterns require different care routines and products to maintain healthy and defined curls.

Tailoring Haircuts to Curl Types

One of the keys to unlocking the potential of curly hair lies in selecting haircuts that complement its natural texture and movement. Different curl patterns may require specific cutting techniques to enhance their shape and manageability. A haircut that aligns with the curl pattern can minimize styling challenges and accentuate the hair’s inherent beauty.

While it is difficult to know what haircuts will automatically look good on you just by identifying your hair type, it is a necessary step. Of course, there are other factors that affect the final result of a haircut, such as face shape and hair color, but knowing your hair type is the first step to improving not only your appearance, but also the health of your hair.

The Top 10 Haircuts for Curly Hair

As explained above, different types of curls need different care and go with different styles, so the haircut styles listed below may not fit everyone, so it is always recommended to check with your stylist before choosing one to make sure it is a good fit for your hair.

Layered Curly Hair

A versatile haircut that works wonders for various curl patterns, layered curly hair focuses on enhancing natural volume and texture. Layers strategically cut into curly hair help to manage bulkiness, promote movement, and create a more defined shape. This style can be adapted to complement different lengths, offering flexibility and ease in styling for those with curly locks.

Devacut

This specialized haircut is specifically designed for curly hair, emphasizing precision cutting on dry hair to enhance curl definition. Devacuts focus on shaping curls individually, providing a tailored look that maximizes the natural bounce and springiness of curls.

Long Layers

Long layers complement curly hair by adding dimension and reducing excess volume. They help in maintaining the curls’ structure while showcasing their natural beauty and bounce. Long layers are versatile and work well for various lengths, providing an elegant and effortless look.

Tapered Cut

A tapered cut offers a balanced look for different curl patterns. It involves gradually decreasing the length from the top to the bottom, creating a tapered silhouette that accentuates the curls’ texture while maintaining a manageable and stylish appearance.

Pixie Cut

Contrary to popular belief, a pixie cut can beautifully complement curly hair by embracing its natural volume and texture. This short, cropped style can be tailored to suit different curl patterns, offering a bold and chic statement for those looking for a low-maintenance yet fashionable look.

Curly Shag

The curly shag haircut adds texture and movement to curly locks. Characterized by layered, feathered ends, this style offers a carefree and tousled appearance, perfect for showcasing the natural beauty of curls.

Afro

Embracing the natural texture of curls, the afro haircut exudes confidence and celebrates the fullness of curly hair. It requires minimal manipulation and highlights the unique beauty of tightly coiled hair.

Layered Lob

The layered lob (long bob) is a versatile haircut that offers a chic and modern look for curly hair. Layers in a lob style add dimension and shape to curls, providing a sophisticated yet effortless appearance.

Asymmetrical Cut

An asymmetrical cut adds an edgy and contemporary touch to curly hair. This haircut plays with varying lengths, creating a bold statement while enhancing the natural texture and movement of curls.

Curtain Bangs with Layers

Curtain bangs with layers frame the face elegantly and complement curly hair by adding softness and versatility. This style brings a touch of glamour while allowing for various styling options.

Many of these styles are completely timeless, while others were specific to certain eras but have re-emerged alongside other fashion trends. Either way, it’s important to remember that “fashion is what you wear,” so don’t be afraid to try styles from other eras that you feel will enhance your look.