Alexandre Bonvin’s Journey to Success With the Audacia Group 

Swiss entrepreneur Alexandre Bonvin founded his private investment firm, Audacia Group, in 2018. His mission is to create more jobs in his hometown and establish a business that prioritizes a healthy work-life balance. Having built his dream job and company, Bonvin is always on the hunt for e-commerce businesses to acquire and uplift.

Bonvin studied in the United States and the UK to learn about the global business market. He returned from his time at the London School of Economics and MIT Sloan with an interest in e-commerce and a strong entrepreneurial spirit. His skills in real estate, private equity, and business administration came together to help him establish Audacia. After returning to his native Valais, Switzerland, Bonvin purchased KissKiss, an adult toy company, and founded Audacia in 2018. The acquisition of KissKiss marked a turning point for Bonvin. He grew the Swiss e-shop by giving them the resources they needed while ensuring an excellent customer experience.

Today, Audacia Group manages sixteen e-commerce companies that they have helped grow in the same way as KissKiss. 2.3 million customers have shopped at companies under the Audacia Group umbrella since 2018. Audacia companies ship to over 45 countries despite being based in Switzerland. The Audacia Group represents brands across several industries, including clothing, jewelry, and skincare. Bonvin and his company have been featured in Swiss media like Bilan, PME Magazine, Le Temps, La Tele, UBS Switzerland, and Forbes Europe.

All of this success has come from innovative thinking and creative solutions. Audacia was one of the first companies to tokenize their shares on the blockchain. This sets Audacia apart from other private investment firms and contributes to the company’s public profile. Audacia is known for its focus on adaptability. Companies need to be able to change course quickly based on customer trends and world events. The pandemic marked a global shift toward e-commerce, a volatile industry that evolves quickly. Audacia ensures that its brands are ready to switch gears depending on the changing needs of customers and the environment.

Another of Audacia’s essential components is Bonvin’s commitment to his and his team’s slower lifestyle. Bonvin’s choice to establish his company in Switzerland was no coincidence. He sought to bring more jobs to his hometown of Valais while enjoying the quality of life in Switzerland. The slower-paced lifestyle in Valais aligns with the type of life Bonvin wants to lead and the business he wants to run. Having peace of mind and taking breaks from the hustle and bustle of the business world is crucial to Bonvin and the success of his company. Attracting more talent to Valais and being able to contribute to the improvement of the city is a bonus to having Audacia’s headquarters there.

Bonvin plans to keep growing Audacia by acquiring new brands and expanding his existing ones. He is always on the lookout for brands that will be an asset to the Audacia family while ensuring that Audacia’s existing brands are on the path to increased growth. Poised to become the face of e-commerce in Switzerland, the Audacia Group is set to flourish.