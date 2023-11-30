FORMER Skyscanner executive Shane Corstophine has been announced as the new Chairperson of Edinburgh-based digital travel company xDesign.

Previously CFO and then Senior Vice President for Growth at the company, he will be taking the reins from Par Equity’s Paul Atkinson and will oversee xDesign’s direction and governance with the aim of supporting the company’s next phase of growth.

This new appointment follows a period under Atkinson which has seen increased revenue growth and expanded its workforce from 40 people in 2020 to over 500 in 2023.

Shane Corstorphine, new Chairperson for xDesign

This year has also seen the Edinburgh-headquartered digital consultancy and delivery partner secure minority investment from Soho Square Capital and join forces with innovation and design company CreateFuture.

On the appointment of a new Chairperson, Founder and CEO of xDesign, Euan Andrews, said: “The last three years have seen xDesign mature as a business and start to gain impressive momentum in the market.

“In 2023 alone, we’ve reached some critical milestones and Paul has had a big part to play in our success to date.

“I’m thankful to Paul for his belief in the business and look forward to continuing our relationship as he remains on our board as a Non-Executive Director.

“I’ve known Shane for more than 10 years and in that time he’s been a big supporter of the type of company we’re building here at xDesign.

“Having himself been instrumental within one of Edinburgh’s homegrown success stories in recent times, the knowledge and insight he can bring will be vital in helping us to scale at pace and navigate the common pitfalls that digital businesses face.”

Since leaving Skyscanner, Corstorphine has founded Scale Up Consulting Ltd which provides coaching for CEOs of rapidly scaling businesses.

He is also a Non-Executive Director for Simple Online Healthcare, and Forge Holiday Group.

Commenting on his new appointment, Corstorphine said: “xDesign is spearheading a truly unique approach to digital transformation – one that is first and foremost about building solid relationships with people, whether colleagues or clients.

“From my years working in the industry, I fundamentally believe that this is the right foundation for building sustainable and high-growth businesses.

“What Euan has created with the guidance of Paul is a digital consultancy that has the core ingredients to not only continue growing at pace, but one which will leave a meaningful and lasting impact on the clients, colleagues and communities it engages with.

“Picking up the baton from Paul, we’ll be working hard to consolidate xDesign’s reputation as an outstanding digital delivery partner and as one that invests in and nurtures digital talent at all levels of the company.”