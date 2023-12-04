SCOTS law firm Gilson Gray has named Findlay Anderson as the new head of its corporate division.

Findlay joined Gilson Gray in May 2023 as a partner, bringing two decades of experience in senior leadership roles across a range of multinational corporates including Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas, as well as previously being a partner at McGrigors.

Based in the firm’s Aberdeen office, Findlay will lead the UK-wide corporate team across its offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Lincoln.

Findlay Anderson will lead the corporate team’s growth in 2024.

The division’s former lead, Derek Hamill, continues as a member of the firm’s management board and made this appointment in order to focus more of his time on client work and on continuing to support Gilson Gray’s development at board level.

The corporate division has ambitious growth plans for next year including further development of existing client relationships, targeting new businesses both in the UK and internationally, and increasing the team’s headcount.

Findlay will lead the next chapter of the firm’s corporate expansion, building on its significant experience across a range of sectors including engineering, IT, corporate finance, technology and energy.

The new corporate team leadership follows a busy period of growth for Gilson Gray, including the acquisition of The Law Practice in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The company made a number of new hires including Doug Barrie as an energy and oil and gas consultant and Karen Gatherum as licensing specialist.

The firm has also seen growth south of the border as one of the few Scottish firms to break into that market.

Findlay said: “Since joining the corporate team in May I have been impressed with the strength of expertise we already have, but also recognise there are plenty of opportunities to do more.

“The firm has seen incredible growth in nine years and has now established itself as a key regional player with a UK footprint. We continue to grow across all facets of the group including legal, property and wealth management.

“It is important that the corporate team match those ambitious growth plans and I am excited to take the reins of the team and develop our strategy for further expansion.

“The energy sector will be a key part of that, particularly in Aberdeen, but we will be keenly focused on expanding our general corporate footprint in the months ahead across our key locations and sectors.”

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, added: “Findlay is an important appointment for the business.

“Substantial and rapid development of our corporate service line is a key strategic objective for the firm.

“We are pleased to have a senior lawyer of Findlay’s experience and commercial acumen leading this division for the next stage of growth.”