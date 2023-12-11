Magical Christmas show announced to raise money for mental health

ONE of Scotland’s leading performing arts schools has announced it will be hosting its annual magical Christmas show to raise vital funds for a prominent mental health charity.

Taking place for one night only on December 13th at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, MGA Academy has promised that the extravaganza will have something for the whole family to enjoy, with proceeds being donated to Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

During ‘A Christmas Wish’, 250 students will take to the stage to perform a whole host of festive songs and dances that aim to get audiences in the festive spirit.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy, said: “We are thrilled to present this Christmas gift to Edinburgh audiences and spread some festive cheer during the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’re proud that A Christmas Wish will raise vital funds and awareness for SAMH, a cause very important to supporting wellbeing across Scotland at a time of year when mental health issues can be at a crisis point.

“This show is always a favourite among students and staff, and we have so many incredibly talented students who are eager to put on a fantastic performance to create some Christmas magic.”

Money raised will be donated to SAMH which operates over 70 services in communities across Scotland, providing mental health social care support, addictions, and employment services, among others.

Catriona Wilson, Community and Events Fundraiser at SAMH said: “We are thrilled that the MGA Academy has chosen to raise funds for SAMH again this year.

At SAMH, we know how a mental health problem can affect everything. It can have the most profound impact on our relationships, our work, our wellbeing and our quality of life.

The funds raised will help us raise awareness, promote good mental health and support those in Scotland who need it most. From all of us at SAMH, a heartfelt thank you.”

A Christmas Wish has been a project months in the making, with students undergoing rehearsals on top of their usual course schedules to perfect a range of beloved Christmas songs, dances, and festive sketches.

Audiences can expect timeless holiday tunes with a twist, imaginative new takes on tradition, and touching moments that embody the warmth and togetherness that the Christmas season inspires.

The MGA Academy has become Scotland’s top hub for nurturing the next generation of musical theatre, acting, and dance stars. It prides itself on pushing young creatives to achieve their highest potential.

The Academy is approved by the Scottish Qualifications Agency, the Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance, and is Scotland’s only fully accredited college with the UK’s Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre.

To read more about the talented students at the MGA Academy of Performing Arts, please visit their website here: The MGA Academy of Performing Arts

To read more about SAMH, please visit their website: https://www.samh.org.uk/