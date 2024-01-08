“Advancing Global Supply Chains: The Critical Role of Cold Chain Technology”

According to Pitney Bowes, 159 Billion packages were shipped in 2021. It’s a staggering number if you think about it. Most products require a robust supply chain so that customers can receive the products in a cost-effective and timely manner. 20% of the products need more; they must be shipped within specific parameters such as temperature and pressure. These special packages must be maintained at a particular temperature to keep the product viable. We are not just talking about life-saving vaccines and biological shipments such as plasma or donor organs. We are also talking about every day, perishable food items if not shipped in ideal conditions. Many products require temperature control while in transit; however, 75% of these are food products.

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash

Why do we need Cold Chain?

According to the 26th Annual Third-Party Logistics Study, “global population growth, increased consumer demand for fresh products, strong grocery e-commerce sales, and a wider variety of perishables are driving the need for cold storage space.”. This has led to a high demand for cold chain services, and finding robust and competent services takes a lot of work. Third-party logistics companies, in a bid to expand their offerings and services scope, are incredibly becoming aware of the need to support cold supply chains. An increased demand necessitates having a portfolio of services built around cold chain supply management and related services. Suppliers can also go for a cold chain supply chain for items that may not need a cold chain, for example, bread rolls. One can have them shipped without a temperature-controlled truck, but they can have an extended shelf life if they use a cold chain. So, items not necessarily classified for cold chain also find a place in the supply chain.

Compliance Requirements

Logistics companies must meet various services to meet the qualifications for cold chain requirements. The primary is the ability to give a range of options catering to chilled to frozen products, but the next most crucial aspect is product traceability and temperature monitoring. As per FSMA 2.0, regulatory compliance requires Traceability and visibility. Traceability necessitates the capability to trace the origin and determine the history of a food product. This may be needed where the product has reported contamination or possible recalls. Visibility in food safety refers to the ability to monitor and track the movement of consumables (food/food-related products) at every stage of the supply chain, from farm to plate.

With Traceability and Visibility being paramount not just from a quality and safety perspective but also from a compliance requirement view point. it becomes imperative that a supplier or a logistics company prioritizes these two areas. There is a clear need for an excellent and comprehensive digital solution to meet the requirements.

Importance of Cold Chain

Cold chain monitoring allows increased visibility; you get to know the status of your assets in real time. It will enable you to stay compliant; many use cases demand stringent compliances to be adhered to a range of temperatures needed to maintain product integrity, especially while transporting medicines and vaccines. When you invest in Cold Chain infrastructure, you guarantee the quality of the product and its viability and deliver assets to the highest standards. The system also allows you to take preventative action; you can react before an unforeseen event happens. You receive real-time alerts, which give you the window to respond and save the shipment or allow the opportunity to do complete Traceability with data to back up your findings. These benefits extend to vertical industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, and chemicals.

The Technology Behind It

Cold chain monitoring is an expensive and complex field. It requires precise measurements, usually in areas that can be remote, on the move, and in low network coverage, like underground storage. Failure to calculate temperature changes can be a costly mistake. According to the United Nations report, 14% of total food produced is lost, and the world loses $400 billion before it reaches the stores. It’s not just the economic loss; the lack of cold chain causes undue environmental pressure and impacts farmers, further debilitating their capacity to produce and triggering a vicious cycle. The impacts are far-flung and too important to be ignored. The same UNEP report recognizes that cold chain management is the solution to maintaining sustainable temperatures and keeping food fresh from farm to fork. Typical cold chain monitoring technology includes sensors that can handle challenging cold chain environments like walk-in freezers, refrigerators, fryers, labs, and other temperature-controlled applications. The IoT-enabled sensors run on advanced chip technology supported by low-powered, long-lasting devices. They are more effective and efficient than previous generations. The NB IoT (Narrow Band IoT) is aptly designed and valuable in high-density areas such as cold chains, which are low-powered devices that last a long time. NB IoT allows you to communicate long distances as it leverages existing mobile carrier networks. It works exceptionally well in low-bandwidth signal situations.

Eelink : A Key Player

While there are many IoT device manufacturers, few can compare to the expertise and product portfolio of Eelink. Eelink has been around for almost two decades and has roots in the fast-paced and technology-savvy Shenzhen, China. They offer advanced solutions for supply chain visibility, cold chain logistics monitoring, transportation management, and fleet optimization. Since they carry an entire portfolio, they offer solutions and can design and manufacture systems. IoT applications in these sectors employ state-of-the-art trackers, sensors, and devices to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, setting a new standard for logistics performance.

Eelink strives to cater to a broad spectrum of customers. The devices range from 5G cellular IoT devices to BLE-enabled humidity sensors. The product catalog is exhaustive. Suppose one wants to take up a pre-defined, robust solution to hit the ground running. In that case, one can opt for solutions such as Fleet Management, Vehicle tracking, and Supply Chain visibility, to name a few. The company persists in providing the following, thereby completing its extensive portfolio.

• Product research and development: The company conducts thorough market analysis and technical research to identify opportunities for IoT innovation in the logistics industry.

• System design and architecture: Experts design robust IoT systems on cutting-edge design principles, selecting the most suitable sensors, communication protocols, and data storage solutions for each application while understanding the applicability of each component and how it has fared in the field in real time.

• Procurement and supply chain management: source high-quality components and materials by leveraging an extensive network of trusted suppliers.

• Fabrication: In-house manufacturing capabilities allow the fabrication of custom components tailored to each IoT device’s specifications.

Product assembly, integration, testing, quality assurance, and maintenance are standard offerings that round up the service bouquet.

The World Needs It!

In conclusion, modern agriculture has helped us increase the overall yield and has played a crucial role in assisting farmers, especially in developing countries. Many businesses must invest in the right supply chain technologies to share these benefits. Similarly, Modern medicine has allowed us breakthrough discoveries and cures for life-threatening illnesses. However, access to such medicines/vaccines is not globally available. This can be changed by investing in intelligent and efficient cold chain solutions and partnering with those who make a tangible difference to the outcome. The benefits of cold chain monitoring extend beyond mere product preservation, encompassing substantial advantages for global sustainability and public health. Ensuring that perishable items are transported and stored within specified temperature ranges minimizes economic losses due to spoilage. It significantly reduces waste, a pressing issue in our resource-constrained world.