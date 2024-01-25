HOLLYWOOD star Donald Glover has admitted his love for the Scottish accent during a red carpet interview – but jokes he’d be “cancelled” for trying it.

The actor – also known by stage name Childish Gambino – was speaking with red carpet reporter Jodie McCallum last night in London for the release of Amazon Prime Video show Mr and Mrs Smith.

The 40-year-old plays the titular role of Mr Smith in the series and was quick to compliment Jodie on her Glaswegian accent – but reckons people would slam him for “appropriating” if he did it himself.

A short clip shows Glover, dressed in a brown blazer and orange rollneck jumper, standing next to the barrier as an out-of-shot Jodie can be heard saying: “Amazing to meet you.”

The American actor, who has previously starred in shows Community and Atlanta, was quick to share his love for the dulcet tones he was hearing.

Glover says: “I love that accent, it’s very cool, if I could do an accent, I’d probably take her accent.”

This leads to another entertainment reporter to ask the Golden Globe winner: “Can you do a Scottish accent?”

Despite initially struggling with his British geography and sounding more like a Londoner, Glover produces a remarkable attempt at a Scottish accent.

He initially says: “I can’t talk like eh.”

However, Jodie isn’t ready to accept that and asks: “Do a Scottish accent, Donald is a Scottish name, I’m sure.”

This leads Glover to produce a decent attempt at an accent from north of the border, saying: “Scottish, sure it kind of goes up like that, I can’t do it very well.”

Donald Glover tried to do his best Scottish accent. Credit: TikTok/JodiePresents

Jodie then offers to be the tutor to the star if he wants to improve on his broad Scots dialogue, adding: “Anytime you want a lesson, I’ll do it for you – I will help you out.”

The comedian then switches back to his native accent and queries: “Was that okay? Am I going to get cancelled for this, people saying ‘Oh this guy’s appropriating’?”

His fears are quashed by Jodie who quickly commends him for giving it a go, saying: “Good for you for even giving it a go because it’s scary, it’s a hard one to do.”

This leaves the actor delighted as he finishes their chat with a hearty laugh, adding: “Yo, thank you.”

The video was shared online last night by Jodie who shared it to social media with the caption: “Just another celebrity loving the Scottish accent.”

The clip received over 500 likes with comments from social media users who were quick to celebrate the American loving the accent.

One said: “I’ve never been more jealous of a fellow Glaswegian in my life.”

Another added: “No because I hate my accent at times but why do Americans love it so much.”

A third replied: “[I] love your interviews, especially when they mention your accent.”

Mr and Mrs Smith will premiere on Amazon on 2 February 2024.