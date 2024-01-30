FORMER Buckie Thistle manager Dave Watson was rushed to hospital after being brutally attacked by an XL Bully.

Watson, who was previously at the helm of Celtic’s recent Scottish Cup opponents, was taken to Aberdeen’s Royal Infirmary after being attacked in Dyce, Aberdeen.

The 73-year-old was visiting a relative’s dog, Gunna, whilst the owner was on holiday but was left requiring treatment to his face, arms and hands after the XL Bully saw red.

Buckie Thistle sent their best wishes to their former gaffer. Credit: Buckie Thistle/Facebook

Watson’s wife was also taken to hospital having suffered similar injuries to her husband, who has since been flooded with well wishes from his former club and their supporters.

The horrifying incident was in stark contrast to the dream Buckie Thistle had found themselves in all week preparing for their fairytale cup tie against Scottish champions Celtic.

The Highland League side took to social media on Sunday to inform their fans of the attack on Dave, writing: “Everyone at Buckie Thistle sends their good wishes to former manager Dave Watson after he was attacked by an XL Bully dog in Dyce.

“Dave is receiving treatment within ward 214 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for his injuries, he is expected to be within hospital for at least 10 days or so.

“Get well soon Dave.”

The post received hundreds of likes with dozens of people offering their sympathies to the former Jags boss.

Martin Stuart said: “Shocked by this, an awful thing to have happened, lovely fella Dave get well soon.”

Easton Thain said: “Absolutely horrific, wishing you a speedy recovery Dave.”

Rexy Hunter said: “All the best Dave for a speedy recovery.”

The club’s well wishes come as the dog’s owner confirmed it was to be put down after having had the pet for two and a half years.

Jack Watson told the local paper that the attack was a “nightmare” but that he’s got to react “for the safety” of his family.

Speaking to the P&J he said: “It’s my choice [to put down Gunna], it’s a nightmare that I thought would never happen.

“I’ve got an appointment with the vet, I feel upset but it’s for the safety of my own family, he’s a reactive dog – he got attacked when he was younger, but he’s not been bad or anything.

“They’ve [Dave and his wife] just came in and he’s not expecting it and he’s just jumped out the cage and just started attacking.”

Police Scotland confirmed that they were making enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, 17 January, we received a report of a man being attacked by a dog in the Corrennie Circle area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The unfortunate incident comes mere days after the First Minister announced that Scotland would be following England and Wales with a crackdown on XL Bully dogs.

However, Humza Yousaf was keen to stress that it would not be a “ban” saying: “Owners can still keep an XL Bully dog, they have to make sure it’s registered on the Exemption Index, they have to fulfil the other criteria of the legislation.”

Buckie Thistle, meanwhile, return to Highland League action this Saturday against Banks O’ Dee and have pledged to fans that entry will be free to all as a thank you for the “immense support of the last few weeks”.