A SCOTS holidaymaker has shared the bargain European break he discovered that prices out at just under £100.

Craig Ferguson and his pals travelled to the Albanian capital of Tirana earlier this month for a snip and revealed all the details that other budding travellers will need.

Craig, from Glasgow, bagged return flights to the eastern European country for just under £40 – cheaper than a train to Aberdeen from his home city.

The adventurous Scot also wrangled a stunning city centre apartment for three nights for just £48 per person.

Craig’s video begins with him narrating through images of the flight to Tirana, saying: “So, this is a new route to Tirana and it’s only around until March.

“Flights cost £14 there and £24 back, a £40 return and just like that after the three-and-a-half-hour flight, me and the boys arrived in Tirana.”

The experienced traveller then wanders around the gorgeous city centre pad that his pals are calling home for the next few days and explains how little it will cost.

He says: “Now, this is where it gets a little bit mental, for this luxury apartment for three nights it cost us £48 per person so £16 a night to stay in somewhere like this – wow.”

After a night enjoying a local bar, Craig shows the incredible location of the apartment just a couple of minutes’ walk from the historic Skanderbeg Square in Tirana.

Craig records himself walking along a promenade, adding: “In the middle of November, coming from Scotland, you’re not going to complain with weather like this.

“It was about 13 degrees and sunny – absolutely beautiful.”

The group then decided to cram some sports into their trip and visited the national football team’s ground, the Arena Kombetare – which translates to National Arena.

Glaswegian Craig adds: “We explored around Albania’s beautiful new national stadium, the grand park of Tirana was stunning by the way.

“Just beautiful, beautiful buildings – it cannot be understated that since breaking away from communism in 1990, the improvements here are just super impressive for such a short period of time.”

Craig shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “For content, a beer in Albania is about £1.50.”

The video received over 4,300 likes with dozens of comments from keen globetrotters who’ve yet to give the city a visit.

One said: “The most important question is how much were the pints?”

Another added: “Albania will be the new Greece in the next few years.”

A third replied: “Really interesting thank you, I went to Vlore down the coast and it was brilliant.”

Scotland could face Albania in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany next summer after the Eagles swept aside their qualifying group, finishing top.