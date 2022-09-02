8 Most Vibrant Cities in the World That You Must Visit At Least Once

What defines a beautiful place? Some may say it’s the landscape. Some say it’s cleanliness, while others say it’s the people who reside there that define the beauty of a place. And, everyone is correct in some way or another. Along with the natural and scenic beauty of a place, its architectural charm also plays a role in making it one of the most attractive places on the planet. Colours play a significant role in defining the beauty of a city. Don’t you want to visit some of these places and witness their beauty with your own eyes? What’re you waiting for? Contact the private jet companies and plan your next holiday in the most colourful city in the world.

Havana, Cuba – Free photo from Pixabay

Which Are the Most Colourful Cities in the World?

After searching far and wide, we have compiled a list of the 8 most vibrant and vivid places on this planet. Let’s check them out.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Do you know of the Blue City of Morocco? Probably not because it is so remote that it has managed to remain secluded from the rest of the world for nearly half a millennium. But why is it called the Blue City? The blue colour of this Moroccan city can be owed to many reasons. Some say it’s because of Jewish mysticism, while others argue that the blue hues help to repel mosquitoes which are frequent in the hills where the city is located. Nevertheless, the city is rightfully one of the most colourful places in the world.

Venice, Italy

Venice, Italy – Free photo from Pexels

Have you ever visited the suburb of Burano in Venice? Its multicoloured houses have a funny history to share. Traditionally, fishing was the main livelihood of the residents living there, however, during winters because of the thick fog, the fishermen found it difficult to recognize their houses, so they decided to paint them with vibrant colours. This marked the beginning of the tradition of coloured homes in Burano, which now has a well-defined system for painting houses. So much so that the government tells you the colour you are permitted to paint your home. Quite interesting, right?

Copenhagen, Denmark

We all know the usual dull and heavy weather of Copenhagen, but don’t its rows of vibrantly coloured houses lining the streets and waterways instantly make the mood bright, especially when you come across the Nyhavn port, the social hub of Copenhagen? Although initially a red-light district, Copenhagen underwent an extensive rebranding in the 1960s to put all that into the past and showcase itself as one of the most beautiful cities on the planet.

Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa

Bo-Kaap’s beauty is largely due to its colourful history. In the 16th and 17th centuries, several enslaved people from Indonesia, Malaysia, and other African nations were brought to Cape Town by the Dutch. In 1760, several houses in the city were leased out to them to live in. Later, the tenants bought back these houses and painted them with bright colours to mark their freedom and happiness. The colourful suburb of Bo-Kaap is located at the foot of Signal Hill in Cape Town.

Havana, Cuba

Although you must have heard about Havana because of its vibrant streets, Cuba’s diverse mixture of architectural styles has its own share in history. The city was drenched in various striking shades of blue in the 16th and 17th centuries. Even more vibrant colours were put up in the later periods with the introduction of grand Art Deco facades, soft-hued stones, and stained-glass windows, which gives the city its unique identity as we all know it.

Jodhpur, India

Jodhpur, India – Free photo from Pixabay

The second largest city in the state of Rajasthan in India is another number on our list to have the tag of a ‘Blue City’. Visit Jodhpur to find its bright blue-washed houses in the midst of an old town. However, they have a less cheerful past. Initially, these blue houses were a means to segregate the different castes of people, and the vibrant blue homes belonged to the upper classes. But sooner than later, the trend quickly spread across the city, and the cobalt buildings, which also relieved the scorching heat, were converted into a tourist attraction.

Busan, South Korea

Although mostly playing second fiddle to Seoul, one thing that can put Busan ahead of it is the Gamcheon village. The cultural village decked with colourful houses can be easily mistaken for stacked Lego bricks. Visit one of the most ‘Instagrammable’ places in the Korean peninsula and perhaps also in the whole world. This city is a must on your travel bucket list!

Willemstad, Curacao

The capital city of Curacao, Willemstad, is also a world heritage city. Besides its rich heritage, the city displays a vibrant array of colourful buildings and private homes. The count may go up to as high as 750 colourful structures spread across the entire city. Willemstad is widely known for its historical buildings that richly display the Dutch architectural style, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

Conclusion

These are some of the most colourful places in the world which are bound to make you happy when you visit them.