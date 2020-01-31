Return of the all-Edinburgh gridiron derby

THE 2020 Capital curtain-raiser for the big Super Bowl match in the USA is once again an all-Edinburgh affair, with Edinburgh Napier Knights hosting cross-town rivals University of Edinburgh Predators.

With the teams playing in different divisions, the Knights had to turn to Glasgow University for opposition in the last two versions of the annual American football Varsity match.

However, Sunday(February 2) will once again see the two Edinburgh clubs compete for the MacKenzie’s Challenge trophy at Meggetland, just hours ahead of the big Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers clash in Florida.

A full programme of family entertainment, including music, a DJ, the Knights’ youth team and the Edinburgh Napier Panthers cheer squad, will accompany the fixture, which habitually draws a big crowd to the Meggetland stadium.

Edinburgh Napier Knights head coach Pete Laird said: “The event has come a long way in the last nine years, and it’s great to have our traditional rivals, the University of Edinburgh Predators, back as our opponents this year.

“The Knights program is currently having a great run of success, with three division titles in the last four years, and we have been outperforming our bigger neighbours in recent seasons.

Pete added: “Last year’s Varsity game was postponed due to the weather and had to be shifted away from its traditional home at Meggetland, so we’re very excited to be back under the lights for the game, which is a real spectacle, with all its noise, colour and general craziness.”

The gates will open at 1pm on Sunday ahead of a 3pm kick-off. Tickets – £5 for adults, £3 for students and free admission for under 16s – are available at the gates or on campus in advance.

Match tickets also include entry to the post-game Super Bowl Party at the Canalside Bar, Meggetland, from 8pm.