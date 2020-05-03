Hibs ace Christian Doidge reveals why playing in empty stadiums would be nothing new to him

CHRISTIAN DOIDGE insists playing in an empty stadium would be nothing new – because he did it every week in Wales.

The Hibs attacker starred in the part-time ranks in his homeland after being released by Southampton and then Bristol Rovers as a teenager.

Doidge juggled day jobs as a community policeman, a builder and a barman with leading the line for nearby minnows Cymbran Celtic and Croesyceiliog.

And while the formative spell helped Doidge rediscover his love for the game following a bruising experience as a kid in England, the towering marksman has revealed that fixtures regularly took place in front of sparse crowds.

Although the circumstances are wildly different, he could find himself performing for deserted stands once more if football in Scotland resumes behind closed doors.

Doidge recalled: “When I first starting playing back in Wales at 18 or 19, after being released by Bristol Rovers, I played at pretty much the lowest level you can play in the Welsh league set-up.

“We got about 10 guys coming to watch, and three of them were just walking their dogs – so being behind closed doors would be nothing new to me!

“Obviously, the big difference would be playing in such a big stadium when it was empty.

“I’m not a fan of the idea, if I’m honest, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do in these times. And if that’s what is required to continue the football, then I’ll do it.

“It wouldn’t be the same as when there is a crowd there, but that’s a challenge that would face every player.

“You’ve got to get your head round it and concentrate on getting the result.”