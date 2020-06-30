ITISON AT HOME reveal Bib Gourmand Ox and Finch as new home dining service after the launch last week which saw 1,000 meals selling out within three minutes.

The voucher discount company sold out of the Ka Pao meals within three minutes after they had launched the new service for families in lockdown.

The company are expecting to see similar things after announcing popular Glasgow Bib Gourmand rated restaurant Ox and Finch to join the ranks aongside Ka Pao’s new offerings.

The Ox and Finch opened in 2014 and cemented itself ad one of Glasgow’s leading restaurants in the city’s foodie scene.

The limited offering will see the lucky buyers enjoy seven dishes from their signature sharing menu including cured sea trout, tandoor-baked hake and slow-cooked lamb shoulder.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison said: “The reaction to itison at home has been incredible! Scotland’s entire hospitality sector has been decimated by Covid so it was vital we innovate to survive. We’re delighted to have the incredible Ox and Finch on board – set your alarm for 10am this Thursday to make sure you don’t miss out!”

Jonathan MacDonald, Owner of Ox and Finch and Ka Pao said: “We were blown away by the reaction to Ka Pao last week and are delighted to bring Ox and Finch on board too. It will be great to reintroduce Ox and Finch’s food to the dining public of Glasgow and give people the chance to recreate Ox and Finch dishes in their own homes.”

Customers can pre-order the dining experience for collection or delivery in the Greater Glasgow area. And will receive an exclusive menu and instructions from the restaurant’s chefs on how to plate up just the way they do.

Ox and Finch and Ka Pao’s menus will go on sale this Thursday 2nd July at 10am, exclusively at www.itison.com/glasgow/at- home.