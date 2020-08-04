HEARTS are running the rule over former Motherwell winger Elliot Frear.

Frear, 29, has reported for pre-season training with the capital club after departing Forest Green Rovers and will attempt to earn a contract in the coming weeks.

The winger made just 15 outings for Rovers last term – with just seven of those coming in the starting line-up – and found the net once.

Jambos head coach Robbie Neilson is desperate to add width and pace to his side ahead of the new campaign and has failed in attempts to tempt Sam Nicholson and Drey Wright to Gorgie.

Frear would fit the bill and has ample SPFL pedigree after racking up 74 appearances in two seasons with Motherwell, scoring eight goals and helping them reach the League and Scottish Cup finals in 2017/18.

Meanwhile, Bobby Burns has left Hearts to join newly-promoted English League Two side Barrow.

Northern Ireland under-21 international Burns arrived at Tynecastle from Glenavon in the summer of 2018 but made just 10 appearances for Jambos.

The 20-year-old was farmed out on loan twice during his time in the capital, turning out for Livingston in his debut campaign and spending the second half of last season at A-League outfit Newcastle Jets.