Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been reunited with Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest after naming the pair as his assistants.

Former Scotland and Rangers midfielder McCulloch and one-time Livingston player Forrest have both signed deals that will keep them at Tynecastle until 2023.

The duo both played an integral part in Dundee United winning last season’s Championship title under Neilson.

A Hearts spokesperson said: “Robbie Neilson has bolstered his backroom team with the appointments of Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch as first team Assistant Managers.

“The duo have both signed contracts until 2023 and will once again link up with Robbie, having worked with him at Dundee United.

“Everyone at the club welcomes Gordon and Lee to Hearts as we eagerly anticipate beginning the 2020/21 campaign.”

Neilson, who left the Tannadice club to take up his second spell as Hearts boss in June, also has Paul Gallacher as his goalkeeping coach at the Gorgie outfit.

Ex-Kilmarnock manager McCulloch initially started out as United’s striker coach in January 2019 following a spell as number two at Polish outfit Lechia Gdansk but earned promotion to the assistant’s position six months later.

Forrest, who also played for Raith Rovers, East Fife and Berwick, has previously served as the assistant coach at MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

The arrival of the pair means it is likely that Andy Kirk will revert to coaching the reserves.

The former Hearts striker, who signed a new one-year deal in June, had earned promotion to the first team dugout during Daniel Stendel’s brief time in charge.