A TARTAN Army supporters group couldn’t believe their luck when they got together for their first meeting in Liverpool – only for Lee McCulloch to wander into the pub.

Stephen Anderson and the newly formed Merseyside Tartan Army based in Liverpool had just arrived to have their first ever meeting with members Andy, Lewis and John last Saturday.

The group were wearing various Tartan Army polo shirts from other groups when a stranger in the pub commented on how much he liked them.

(L-R) Stephen and friends John, Lewis and Andy with Lee McCulloch and his friend Craig. Credit: Stephen Anderson

Stephen, 59, was told by John that the punter was in fact Rangers legend McCulloch, but shrugged off the suggestions reasoning that the man in question was too young.

To Stephen’s delight though, pal Lewis decided to seek confirmation from the man himself, who was confirmed to indeed be 44-year-old McCulloch, who was capped 18 times for his national side.

Stephen managed to snag a picture with the stalwart utility player, who also offered to autograph the group’s flag design, before going his own way with a pal.

Stephen shared the news of the chance encounter on social media on last Saturday writing: “First get together of newly formed Merseyside Tartan Army and who shows up at the start – Lee McCulloch.”

Stephen’s post received over 250 likes with dozens of comments from impressed Scotland supporters.

One said: “Big Jig.”

Another added: “Good guy and a good player for Scotland, Lee McCulloch.”

A third replied: “Different class guys.”

Speaking today, Stephen said: “We recently started up the Merseyside Tartan Army and at short notice had a get together on Saturday.

“It was just the four of us but we had a good catch up and reminisced over some of our travels with Scotland from Germany 1974 to Italia ‘90.

“We were also discussing forthcoming trips such as going to Oslo, Cyprus and Spain.

“One thing we decided on Saturday was getting a flag made – I had designed three options and we chose the one we wanted.

“I was wearing my Moffat Tartan Army polo shirt and Lewis had on his WESTA shirt then a guy walked past the table and commented he liked our shirts.

“John said to us that it was Lee McCulloch but I said no, he was too young.

“Lewis went over and spoke to him and confirmed it was him, we then had a bit of banter with Lee and his friend Craig and I got him to autograph one of the flag designs.

“We got a few pics and then they left, he was very approachable but I don’t think he expected to get noticed on a day out in Liverpool!”

Lee McCulloch scored just the one goal for Scotland in a 3-1 victory over Ukraine at Hampden Park in a Euro 2008 qualifier.

McCulloch went on to make 290 appearances for Rangers in his career, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups in the process.