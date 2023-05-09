LEWIS Capaldi surprised his Canadian fans at a concert this week by performing a duet with one of their national treasures.

The singer from Bathgate, West Lothian was performing in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday as part of his ongoing world tour.

Having finished his set the singer then decided to enjoy an encore with a famed star born in the Great White North – Chad Kroeger of Nickelback fame.

A video captured by concert-goer Brooke Morrison shows Kroeger standing alongside Capaldi on stage, wielding an acoustic guitar as he strums the opening verse to his band’s 2006 hit Rockstar.

Capaldi playfully joins in with the song’s backing vocals – originally sung by ZZ Top singer Billy F. Gibbons – as he chants: “Tell me what you want.”

As the duo continue singing the chart-topper, Capaldi throws his arms out and happily soaks in the audience’s reaction to the surprise cameo.

The pair sing on as Kroeger tees up Capaldi for one of the famed lines in the song: “The girls come easy and the drugs come cheap,” which Capaldi delivers in a hilarious monologue announcement style.

The duo enjoy a giggle at Capdli’s delivery before Brooke’s clip ends with the crowd’s cheer at Kroeger’s suggestion of performing one more song.

The pair then went on to perform Nickelback classic How You Remind Me.

Lewis Capaldi surprised fans in Canada by bringing out Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. Credit: Brooke Morrison

Brooke shared the clip to social media yesterday writing: “Fun fact I met Chad five minutes before he went on stage.”

The 24-year-old’s video received over 189,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from social media users who were quick to express their love of the duo.

One said: “A Lewis Capaldi/Nickelback collab was definitely not on my 2023 bingo card.”

Another added: “Is Lewis just friends with EVERYONE?”

A third commented: “Lewis just doing side quests at this point.”

Another replied: “What a crossover.”

Brooke had met Chad just moments before he took to the stage. Credit: Brooke Morrison

Speaking today, Brooke said: “I had no idea beforehand but halfway through the show we saw Chad actually sitting in the audience.

“I actually had a chance to speak to him about five minutes before he went on stage and when he walked away from us and didn’t go back to his seat I thought it was likely.

“He ended up going on stage and there was lots of screaming and everyone seemed super excited.

“The concert was one of the best I’ve been to and one of the most exciting for sure.”

Capaldi now returns to the United States of America with a concert tomorrow night in Portland, Oregon before heading to the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.