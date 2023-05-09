BRITISH Gymnastics has provided an update on its continued progress in reforming the sport to create safe, positive, and fair experiences for all in gymnastics, six months on from the publication of its Reform ’25 action plan.

Of the initial 40 actions included in the plan, 11 have now been completed, meaning the national governing body remains on track to deliver what is a comprehensive programme of transformational activity up to 2025.

Among the actions that have been completed so far are the development and launch of a new vision for gymnastics, the creation of new advisory groups representing gymnasts, coaches and clubs, significant increases in staffing and resource in Welfare, Safeguarding and Complaints and the appointment of key leadership roles in Education and Performance.

Gymnastics equipment. Credits: Unsplash.

In addition, a new 41st action has been added to the plan so that British Gymnastics ensures the parent voice is heard and integrated into its planning and implementation, alongside the work already being done to listen to and engage gymnasts, coaches, and clubs.

The Reform ‘25 action plan was developed to deliver the wider reform of the sport over the next two years, making it abundantly clear that abuse, mistreatment, and a culture of fear have absolutely no place in gymnastics, and nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the sport.

It reflects a commitment from British Gymnastics to reconnect with the gymnastics community and to being open to new thinking and ideas.

The plan itself was informed by and shaped with input from the community as well as expertise from outside the sport, and British Gymnastics is now regularly meeting and speaking with the community to listen and to learn from its actions.

Sarah Powell, Chief Executive of British Gymnastics, said: “While the early progress we are making is encouraging and the conversations we have had with many members of the gymnastics community on our visits to clubs and competitions have been constructive and supportive, Reform ’25 is a two-year programme of action, and meaningful change will not happen overnight.

“Our commitment to ensuring we do everything in our power to change gymnastics for the better remains steadfast.

“We know that there are already thousands of gymnastics coaches, club staff, officials and volunteers doing great work to ensure our sport has a positive impact on individuals, communities, and society.

“The progress we have made so far in delivering the actions within Reform ‘25 now provides us with a strong platform to build on so that everyone in gymnastics has a safe, positive and fair experience.”

To ensure British Gymnastics delivers against its commitments and turn the words of the Reform ’25 plan into real, tangible action, Dr Catherine Bishop was appointed as an expert Independent Advisor to provide additional scrutiny and independent perspective on how it implements the reforms.

Speaking about the first six-month progress report, Dr Catherine Bishop said: “From taking up the position as the independent advisor on the Oversight Board six months ago, I have found incredibly open and committed people across the sport of gymnastics who want to play a part in making their sport safe and fair for all involved from the grassroots up to elite levels.

“The leadership team at British Gymnastics have shown an openness to be challenged and supported to think differently to ensure optimal impact in delivering the Reform ‘25 programme and build a stronger future for the sport.

Everyone I speak to is aware that there remains a lot of work to do, and I think rightly conscientious to optimise the impact of the Reform ‘25 agenda.

“In the next period, I look forward to understanding more about how the cultural changes from the Reform ‘25 agenda are being experienced across the sport.”

The actions within Reform ’25 are being delivered over four phases leading up to 2025, and are focused across four key, interconnected areas: Culture & Strategy, Welfare, Safeguarding & Complaints, Education & Development, and Performance.

The plan sets out what needs to change and how, as well as when it is being done, with the majority of the first actions completed being under Culture & Strategy.

This marks the first six-month progress update since the publication of the plan as part of a commitment from British Gymnastics to be open, transparent and hold itself to account for the delivery of the reforms and keeping the gymnastics community and wider sports sector updated on progress made.

Some of the key actions that have so far been delivered include:

Culture & Strategy: New vision for a new era.

Launched last month, ‘Leap Without Limits’ sets out a new united strategic vision for gymnastics in the UK that aims to deliver an uplifting gymnastics experience for all.

The new vision will be central to everything British Gymnastics does moving forward, with an ambition to harness and cultivate the positive impact gymnastics can have on individuals, communities and society.

With a united approach across all home nations that was shaped from the outset by input from the gymnastics community, this is a significant step towards and commitment to delivering lasting and positive change in gymnastics.

It is a vision for the whole sport, and it has resonated strongly with clubs, coaches and gymnasts.

Culture & Strategy: New advisory groups.

To ensure effective communication and collaboration, one of the main actions undertaken has been the establishment of three advisory groups to gather feedback and provide valuable insights.

The Coach Advisory Group has been instrumental in facilitating open communication between coaches and British Gymnastics staff and board.

The Gymnast Advisory Panel ensure that the voices of gymnasts are heard in policy development and through their participation in the panel, gymnasts have been able to provide feedback on matters that directly impact their training and performance.

The Club Advisory Group have been given the opportunity to contribute feedback on issues that affect the running of their facilities as well as guiding the development of specific programmes ensuring we’re meeting the needs of the community.

Welfare, Safeguarding & Complaints: Investment in resource.

We are dedicating significant time and effort to the crucial areas of welfare, safeguarding, and addressing complaints.

It is a top priority for us, but we acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. The British Gymnastics Welfare and Safe Sport team have undergone a restructure with significant investment into the staffing of the department and we are starting to see the positive impact the expanded team is having with a reduction in cases.

Alongside this, progress continues to be made working with an external body in the review and implementation of policies and procedures ensuring that they are easy to understand, fair and are provided in the appropriate voice for all our members.

Education & Development: New Director of Education and Workforce Development.

Jay Roper joined us from UK Sport in March and is responsible for supporting our member coaches and wider workforce by overseeing British Gymnastics’ learning and development provision across all environments so that it is appropriate to the challenges of gymnastics at all levels and for all disciplines, underpinned by contemporary learning principles and practices.

Performance: New leadership of the Performance programme.

We have put in place two new Performance Directors (David Hart and Tracy Whittaker-Smith MBE) as part of our wider reform plans to put the care and welfare of people at the heart of everything we do, as well as appointing Scott Hann as our new Technical Advisor Implementation of new policies is progressing alongside the development of a new generation of performance coaches.

To find out more about Reform ’25 and read the full update report detailing the progress British Gymnastics’ has so far made in addressing but going beyond the 17 recommendations of the Whyte Review to change gymnastics for the better, click here.