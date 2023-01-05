Scots pro-EU campaign groups join forces with new hires

TWO Scots pro-EU campaign groups have joined forces with a batch of new hires amid a fresh campaign for Scotland to rejoin the EU.

The European Movement in Scotland (EMiS) is joining forces with Eu+me to step up its campaign to rejoin the European Union in 2023.

EmiS is joining with Eu+me to give what outgoing chair Prof Stephen Gethins calls “focus, scale and momentum” to the growing campaign for Scotland to rejoin the EU – in its own right or as part of the UK.

At the same time, EMiS has appointed David McDonald (SNP), a former depute leader and convener for culture, vibrancy and international relations at Glasgow City Council, to be its new membership and campaigns co-ordinator.

David Clarke has taken over as EMiS chair in a bid to boost the rejoin movement.

These moves come as David Clarke, a financial consultant and ex-journalist, takes over from Mark Lazarowicz, the former Labour MP, as EMiS chair with a remit to grow the membership and boost the rejoin movement.

They also come amid widespread evidence that British voters are repenting their 2016 decision to exit the EU, increasingly tending to favour rejoining the world’s biggest peace project and trading bloc.

According to YouGov, only 32% of people across the UK now believe it was right to leave the EU while 56% says it was wrong – a margin of 24 points, the widest recorded since the 2016 referendum.

Almost three-quarters of young Scots also wish to rejoin the EU.

Like EMiS, EU+me has been a non-partisan network of pro-Europeans making the positive case for our future as a European nation at the heart of the EU.

Its outgoing chair, ex-SNP MP, Professor Gethins, is joining the EMiS executive as a co-opted member in the wake of the merger.

Stephen Gethins, former SNP MP and spokesperson for international affairs and Europe, said: “The European Union is one of the great success stories of our times.

“It has delivered peace, prosperity and stability to its citizens since it was founded.

“Every state that has joined the EU has seen an improvement in the quality of life of its citizens.

“The only Member State to have left, the UK, has seen a deterioration of its citizens’ quality of life.

“We all know that leaving the EU against our will has had a devastating impact on our economy, on our freedoms, protections and rights.

“Young people, who have had opportunity snatched away, and small businesses who have seen a dramatic increase in red tape have been particularly badly affected.

“It is unsurprising that support for rejoining the EU is growing in support whilst backing for remaining isolated outside is evaporating.

“This is the right time to consolidate the major pro-European campaigns in Scotland. Providing focus, scale and momentum.

“EMiS is the obvious point of consolidation and host for that process. EU+me have now formalised the partnership that we have always enjoyed with colleagues in EMiS.

“We will now be joining forces putting our resources, innovative content and network of relationships fully behind.”

David Clarke added: ” The statistics are becoming clearer by the day, no matter what the Brexit flat-earthers would have us believe – leaving the EU has made us poorer and our lives more difficult.

“As a result, pro-Europeans in Scotland are uniting around the benefits of closer links with our European partners with the eventual aim of rejoining the EU.

“We are determined to provide a clear and evidence-based path to closer cooperation with Europe and we look forward to working with partners in Scotland and the wider UK to overturn this divisive and disastrous Brexit.”