A SCOTS neurodiversity conference has announced its intentions for a special bursary scheme ahead of the 2023 event.

The organisers of It Takes All Kinds Of Minds (ITAKOM) have announced the bursary scheme which aims to make the event accessible to all those who wish to attend, regardless of financial constraints.

Salvesen Mindroom Centre, the Edinburgh charity behind the conference, is offering up to 65 places, either fully or partially funded, for the event set to take place in the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at the heart of the Scottish capital in March.

Alan Thornburrow, Chief Executive Officer of Salvesen Mindroom Centre said: “Inclusion is hard-wired into how we think, act and convene.

Alan Thornburrow is the CEO of Salvesen Mindroom Centre.

“And in these difficult times, we’re acutely aware of the impact of the cost of living crisis and we’re determined to do everything that we can to make sure that this spirit of inclusion, which we hold so dear, applies to our global conference.

“We’re delighted to launch a bursary fund to make attendance affordable to potential delegates who would otherwise not be able to attend ITAKOM – and we’d encourage anyone interested to apply.”

The two-day event will bring together different perspectives in the hopes of better understanding neurodiversity and to work together towards our vision of a society where all forms of neurodiversity are embraced.

The conference will draw together HR workplace professionals, practitioners, academics and parents, siblings and families to present the latest knowledge and visions for the future of embracing neurodiversity.

More than 50 speakers from around the world, including experts on neurodiversity in the workplace, neuroscientists, clinicians, educators and comedians will address delegates.

Among them will be Scots satirical impressionist Rory Bremner, who has become a neurodiversity advocate since being diagnosed with ADHD.

The ITAKOM conference will be held both in-person and virtually and assistance is available as a bursary for complimentary registration or as discounted registration at a reduced rate.

Awards will be made on an individual’s circumstances and availability within the fund.