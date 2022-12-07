Coretrax, a global leader in well integrity and production optimisation, has collaborated with Lee Energy Systems to deliver a one-trip solution for a major operator’s plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaign in the Central North Sea.

To maximise operational efficiencies, Coretrax and Lee Energy Systems joined forces to create a range of solutions for remedial annular cementing and plug placement.

The Aberdeen based company’s CX-2 bridge plug and CX-RTP (retrievable test packer) were deployed with Lee Energy System’s GATOR Hydromechanical Perforator to provide a single-trip system which successfully placed environmental caps across eight wells.

The combined technologies saved the operator two trips downhole – equating to seven hours – when compared to conventional methods.

John Fraser, chief executive officer at Coretrax said: “As essential decommissioning projects continue to take place across the North Sea, this campaign is a clear example of how our suite of technology, with support from our skilled partners, can service all aspects of the plugging and abandonment process to deliver a full turn-key service.

“In the current economic climate, reducing rig time can save operators considerable expenditure while also reducing project carbon emissions.

“Working closely with Lee Energy System’s and the operator on this project we were thrilled to be able to develop a solution which delivered such significant efficiencies.”

To achieve the environmental cap, the CX-2 was first set, released and pressure tested before the GATOR Hydromechanical Perforator was functioned to hydromechanically perforate at two depths.

The perforations create four large total flow area (TFA) slots per activation and push into the outer annulus, helping to centralise the casing for more effective annular cement displacement.

The use of the Gator also removed the need for explosives to create perforations, reducing operational costs and risk to the asset and crew.

The CX-RTP was then set and following confirmed circulation, a drop ball circulation sub was opened to isolate the GATOR device below.

Cement was subsequently pumped and squeezed into the perforated outer annulus before the CX-RTP was retrieved.

In the final stage of the operation, cement left on top of the CX-2 was successfully tagged and pressure tested to ensure full integrity.

Paul Lee owner of LES commented: “On behalf of the entire Lee Energy System’s team, I would like to thank John Fraser and all the Coretrax team for their commitment and professionalism in seeing these operations though to fruition.

“These new, safe, and cost-effective techniques to challenging Well abandonment operations take a great deal of planning through to the execution in the field.

“Coretrax has been a great partner agent in seeing these operations executed with great success. The synergies of our two companies’ product lines have added great value to our customers bringing these innovative service / operations under one roof.

“LES is delighted with its technical relationship with Coretrax where it focusses on its best-in-class solutions as well as ourselves and bring the combination of these teams together. Continuing to improve on these solutions and innovations will continue to be the focus of our two companies.

“Our goal is to provide industry-leading solutions to this challenging, costly, and most important end of well life cycle decom operations.

“My team and I at LES are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Coretrax into other regions and operations as this is very much a win-win for our two companies and the industry as a whole.”

The partnership was established to meet rising demand across the on and offshore oil and gas exploration and production industries while opening up international growth opportunities in regions including the UK, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.