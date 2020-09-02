Road Safety Scotland* campaign Live Fast, Die Old has released the latest film in its Breathtaking Roads series which highlights best practice advice for motorcyclists.

Fifth in the series, the stunning and fast-paced film – Road to the Isles – focuses on manoeuvres including best practice when overtaking, and dealing with challenging bends and unexpected hazards when enjoying Scotland’s roads.

Filmed on the scenic route between Tyndrum and Appin in Argyll (A85) and featuring thrilling close-ups and spectacular aerial shots, the film is supported by Police Scotland and a number of Scottish biking organisations.

Bends and overtaking continue to be among the riskiest manoeuvres for bikers, with bends being a factor in over 20% of reported injury accidents and overtaking accounting for 10%. 1

Despite latest figures showing a decline in motorcycle fatalities, 519 motorcycle casualties were reported in 2019 , of whom 279 (54%) suffered serious injuries and 25 died. 2

Michael McDonnell, Director of Road Safety Scotland, said: “The roads are busier at the moment as bikers make the most of what’s left of the biking season this year and enjoy the stunning scenery Scotland has to offer.”

“We understand the thrill of biking and don’t want to take that away, but we want to ensure motorcyclists are practising safe riding habits, especially when overtaking and approaching bends. I’d encourage any motorcyclist who is planning to explore Scotland to ride to the conditions and always consider other roads users. Enjoy the ride, but get home in one piece.”

The Breathtaking Roads series showcases stunning routes in coastal, forest and mountain regions of Scotland, plus the Devil’s Beeftub route focusing on group riding, which were extremely well received by the Scottish biking community.

Live Fast, Die Old ambassador Jayne Tollan said: “The Tyndrum to Appin route featured in the new film is absolutely stunning and one of my favourite motorcycling rides.

“I’m delighted to support Live Fast, Die Old and my advice to bikers tackling this route for the first time is to keep an eye out for any unexpected hazards, especially hikers at this time of year. If you’re overtaking, ensure your path ahead is clear and check your mirror twice before moving out. Finally remember to slow down and take the safest line on the famous bend at Appin.”

Outdoor posters highlighting tips for riding bends, overtaking, and being prepared for surprises – like sheep on the road – will be displayed at key locations on Scotland’s most popular motorcycle routes, to encourage bikers to consider their actions before riding.

A dedicated microsite and engaging Facebook page (Live Fast, Die Old) is also available which highlights the greatest biking experiences, along with hints and tips from carefully selected local biking experts, who have first-hand experience of Scotland’s roads.

Watch the latest film and join the conversation about Scotland’s breathtaking roads by visiting the Live Fast, Die Old Facebook page (livefastdieoldscotland) or the Breathtaking Roads microsite (livefastdieold.scot).