AN ASOS customer has shared hilarious “expectation vs reality” photographs of a “regular fit” puffer coat which arrived looking like a giant “duvet”.

Erin Gillogley was gutted when she tried on her £65 ASOS Longline Puffer Coat last month and immediately realised it looked nothing like the website images.

The Scots customer ordered her usual size after reading the description on the website descriptions which described the padded coat as being a “regular fit” and “true to size”.

But the nurse couldn’t believe her eyes when she opened her ASOS package and noticed a lot more material than she anticipated.

After trying on the cream, calf-length item, she took a hilarious photograph showing her body completely swamped in it.

The selfie shows Erin smiling in the oversized garment, it covers her hands and swamps her frame whilst almost touching the floor.

Erin posted a photograph of the online advert next to her selfie, writing: “Expectation > reality. Mon tae f*** ASOS”.

Amused Twitter followers commented on the post.

@tuebag wrote: “Omg that looks so so cosy! You’d be roasting getting on the train in that.”

Another Twitter user, @JordonWilkinson said: “Erin I’m greeting” alongside crying with laughter emojis.

And Paula Thompson posted laughing emojis and wrote: “Cosy! It’s so huge!”

Erin responded to messages writing: “I know it’s literally like wearing a duvet. Gutted.”

She added: “I wanted to order a smaller one, but it’s out of stock now. I’m so sad and there’s no petite.”

The advert on the ASOS website shows the model wearing a size eight in the coat which grazes the back of her calves.

The coat is currently sold out in all sizes apart from a size 18, but it was available from a size four upwards.

The product details are listed as having a “Padded design, press-stud hood, high collar, zip and press-stud fastening and side pockets.

They describe the fit as being “Cut longer than standard length, regular fit and “true to size”.

However, it is not the first time ASOS has been mocked for their unreliable sizing.

ASOS has been approached for comment.

In 2016 Micah Berteau, from California went viral after posting a photograph of freakishly long jeans which resembled flippers.

In his tweet, which has been retweeted over 44,000 times and liked nearly 100,000 times, Micah explains that the jeans are meant to be 32 by 32 inch jeans.