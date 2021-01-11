AN EIGHT-week programme has been announced focusing on providing local businesses with important details to help their company survive.

Build Ayrshire is an online experience that contains shared learning for all delegates on business from strategy to cyber security.

The event held in association with North, East and South Ayrshire Councils is conducted by hub south west – the private-public partnership of local authorities, NHS blue light services and numerous leading construction Tier 1 building contractors.

Morisons, Graham, Morgan Sindall, Ashleigh, Bam, Robertson and Keir will be hosting an information day on Thursday.

The programme will compromise of eight Thursday session between February 4 and March 25.

Mark Houston, Supply Chain Development Manager at hub South West, said: “This, the first Build Ayrshire Programme, follows on from eleven of our Building for Growth and three Build Lanarkshire programmes which we have run over the last six years.

“Over 130 companies have now ‘graduated’ from these programmes, many of which have improved their business and experienced high growth by both broadening and deepening their grasp of the factors needed to win more new, bigger contracts from the Tier One contractors.

“Anyone wishing to participate in this exciting and proven online programme should register to attend our Information Day on 14 January.

“All construction industry related businesses in Ayrshire that want to succeed will be most welcome.”