|THE UNIVERSITY of Aberdeen has launched the UK’s first postgraduate degree in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies.
The university launched the new course today, which is expected to start from September on campus, depending on the situation with Covid-19 for full time students.
While, part-time students will be taught online as the course aims to educate Masters of scientists with the required skills and training with future career opportunities in the sector.
The new masters programme will educate students about the ground-breaking research being conducted within the University’s Centre for Energy Transition.
The programmes launch represents one of the many developments in the energy sector which includes two national centres of excellence for the oil and gas sector.
The North Easthas many large scale infrastructure projects such as the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm, the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project.
And, the planned renewable energy superhighway linking Scottish offshore sectors and to the English mainland.
|Programme director Professor Russell McKenna said: “This course was set up to fill a gap and meet a need. In recent years, non-hydrocarbon based energy has grown significantly in Aberdeen due its large talent pool of energy engineers and scientists, and the abundance of wind and ocean energy resources off the Aberdeenshire coast.
“The past 20 years has seen increased interest in more sustainable energy systems. The transition towards these systems has gathered momentum, aided by new technological innovations in areas such as wind and tidal energy, energy storage, carbon capture and storage, biofuels and hydrogen.
“Energy transition, however, continues to pose significant technological, commercial and political challenges for businesses and governments.
Karl Axel Pétursson, Systems Engineering Specialist at Vestas, said: “We need highly skilled and trained Systems Thinkers to enable renewable energy sources to become an ever larger part of the energy system. The complexity involved is challenging and a systems thinking toolkit is needed to understand both the technical and social aspects of the transition ahead.”
The University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering is renowned for its world-class energy programmes in oil and gas, renewable energy and subsea engineering. Energy Transition is one of the five Interdisciplinary Challenges prioritised in the University’s Aberdeen 2040 strategy.
For more information about the MSc in Energy Transitions Systems and Technologies visit: https://www.abdn.ac.uk/pgt/
