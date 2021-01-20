The university launched the new course today, which is expected to start from September on campus, depending on the situation with Covid-19 for full time students.

While, part-time students will be taught online as the course aims to educate Masters of scientists with the required skills and training with future career opportunities in the sector.

The new masters programme will educate students about the ground-breaking research being conducted within the University’s Centre for Energy Transition.

The programmes launch represents one of the many developments in the energy sector which includes two national centres of excellence for the oil and gas sector.

The North Easthas many large scale infrastructure projects such as the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm, the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project.

And, the planned renewable energy superhighway linking Scottish offshore sectors and to the English mainland.