Importance of Casino Software for Norway Players

With much of the world’s population stuck at home because of the global pandemic, gamblers everywhere have turned to online casinos. With their 24/7 accessibility, enticing bonuses and loyalty programs, betting sites—or as they’re known in Norway, betting sider—have never been more popular.

Since many online gaming sites offer the same games, the high-quality online casino software is crucial for attracting and keeping gamers. Our guest writer Alexandra Nereng is an expert in gambling.

Before we look at what elements make up great casino games software, let’s look at Norway’s gambling situation.

Gambling in Norway

Norway has some of the strictest gambling regulations in all of Europe. It only offers legal gambling through two state-controlled companies. The Norwegian Gaming Authority is the public body that controls and supervises these two legal operators who hold exclusive rights to the following types of gambling:

Norsk Riskoto – horse race betting

Norsk Tipping – lotteries and gambling

Officially, it’s illegal for Norwegians to use any foreign gambling sites. But it’s common knowledge that hundreds of global gaming sites accept Norwegian players. Many Norwegians play at some of the best-unlicensed sites every day without issues.

What Makes Excellent Casino Software, and Why Is it Important?

Many top online casinos use high-quality software on their platforms. Despite the games offered, the better the software interface, the more popular a site will be. Technological advancements in online casino software are helping to make the gaming industry very profitable.

Most players are looking for specific features when deciding where to place their bets. Read on to learn some key casino games software attributes and why every site should have them.

Compatibility With All Digital Devices

Responsive online casino software will automatically adjust the site’s content to the screen on which it’s opened. This feature will be standard on all the best online casinos. With players using laptops, mobile phones, desktops, and tablets, online gaming sites need to optimise on all screens.

User-Friendly Design

The functionality of an online casino will influence first impressions. On first viewing, the casino software should load quickly and look easy to navigate. It should allow visitors to see how to sign up, make a deposit and get started. Information like available bonuses and how long it will take to withdraw winnings should be readily available.

Cutting-Edge Options

There are a few really cool options now available from innovative online casino software providers that include:

Virtual Reality (VR)

There are versions of video slots, table games, and other games that use VR technology.

Live Casinos

Streaming technologies can put you face-to-face with a live dealer in a simulation of a live casino.

Interactive gaming systems

These allow players to change their environments and bring the physical charm of live casinos to an online casino experience.

Progressive Jackpot Games

Microgaming casinos can offer games that are a part of the largest progressive jackpot network in the world. These can include popular slots games like 9 Masks of Fire and Book of Oz.

Multiple Payment and Deposit Options

In 2010, the government of Norway banned banks from processing many gambling transactions. These include payments or deposits using credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

Offering alternative payment processors is key to fostering loyalty among gamers in Norway. Plus, ease of payment will lead to more deposits. Some of these include:

Skrill

PayPal

Neteller

EcoCard

WebMoney

PaySafeCard

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have quickly become the most popular means of casino transactions. These currencies can provide security and anonymity. Many casinos using high-quality software accept cryptocurrencies.

Ease of Withdrawals

The online casino software that allows a player to withdraw their winnings quickly will be far more popular than one that requires a lot of extra paperwork, or delays payments for days.

Security

Providing that an online casino has a licence from a European Economic Area jurisdiction, it should be safe for Norwegians to use. Safety measures like audits to ensure that all games and payouts are fair are guaranteed by sites with an eCOGRA certificate. All Microgaming casinos offer this assurance, as Microgaming was a founding member of eCOGRA.

Responsible Gambling Support

Reputable casinos support responsible gambling habits. To help players gamble responsibly, the best sites offer some of these options:

loss limits

deposit limits

account closures

session length limits

With stiff competition, a casino that wants to succeed will work hard to include some, if not all, of these elements in their online casino software. Casinos with innovative designs can be a breath of fresh air for established players wanting something new.