Advantages of Aluminum Custom Powder Coating

Painting materials like steel and aluminum require a paint job that delivers the best possible quality and durability.

Manufacturers have used traditional paint for a long time, but better alternatives have come to light due to advancements in technology and innovation.

One of the other options that are gaining popularity fast because of its many advantages is customer powder coating. In this article, we will go through exactly what powder coating is and why it has proven to be a much better alternative to your normal paint.

What does Custom Powdercoat mean?

Powder coating an easy and safe way to create a protective finish, where dry ground particles of resin and pigment are used to create a beautiful finished product.

The dry powder used in powder coating does not require a solvent as your typical liquid paint does.

By using an electrostatic charge, the powder applies a skin to the material, making it much more robust than standard paint.

How does custom powder coating work?

The powder coating’s fine powder ground particles are charged with electricity and afterward sprayed onto the metal.

After that, the coating is baked and evenly melted, which in the end creates a thin and very durable skin on the metal.

Applying the custom powdercoat this way is much more efficient than your standard paint and comes with several different advantages.

The advantages of powder coating over standard paint

As mentioned, there are many different benefits of using powder coating over traditional paint. Here is a list of various reasons why the powder coat is much more beneficial than your standard paint.

First of all, there is durability. Not only is powder coating very durable in itself, but it also improves the durability of the aluminum.

This means that a custom powder coating will last longer while also protecting the aluminum from damages. Furthermore, it is corrosion-resistant.

A typical problem when it comes to metals is corrosion and rust.

Powder coating creates a protective barrier that prevents corrosion and rust. In other words, is this solution corrosion and rust-resistant, while it also improves durability significantly.

Other than the durability and corrosion resistance, it is also chip resistant. Your typical paint will easily scratch, chip, crack, peel and even corrode.

The increased durability of powder coating contra your standard paint means that this is not an issue.

The environment in which the powder-coated aluminum is placed is no longer of concern.

All in all, the durability and resistance result in an end-product the requires little to no maintenance. This is especially an essential benefit for larger aluminum structures.

A significant added advantage of powder-coated aluminum is its long-lasting finish and colors. Powder coating delivers a tough and rigid finish that is much tougher than your traditional paint.

This also results in the coating’s colors staying vibrant and brighter than almost all other methods.

Traditional paint tends to fade very quickly due to the sun, damages, and the environment.

The toughness of custom power coating results in your product’s colors staying vibrant and bright for a prolonged period as it does not fade, lose colors or crack.

The prolonged color-life combined with little to no maintenance results in an end-product that looks brand new in many years.

Last but not least, using powder coating is a safer option both health-wise and environmentally. As the power coating process requires no harmful solvents and, for that reason, does not emit fumes and vapors like the standard paint does, it has a significantly reduced impact on the environment. Furthermore, it means that there is no danger of inhaling dangerous fumes.

Conclusion

All in all, there is no doubt that the innovative solution, powder coating, is much more beneficial as both a protective layer and paint than the paint that is traditionally used.

One of the main advantages of using powder coating is the significantly increased durability. With powder coating, you get a finished product that lasts longer, is corrosion and rust-resistant, requires little to no maintenance, stays vibrant and bright for a long time, and last but not least, is the health and environment-oriented choice.

Because of all the advantages mentioned above, it is not hard to understand why it has become the more popular choice.

Over the last ten years, the powder coating market has been under exponential growth. There is a globally increased demand for furniture, appliances, and other powder-coated products.

For that reason, the powder coating market is expected to grow by more than 5% annually over the next five years to become a 15-billion-dollar market by 2025.

If you are in a situation where you personally or your company needs an environmentally friendly and durable way to paint aluminum, powder coating is an optimal choice.