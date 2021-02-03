By Liv McMahon

SCOTTISH fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race were left shocked and delighted – after finding out one of the contestants hails from Greenock.

Contestant on the show Rosé revealed at the weekend that he hailed from the “wee town near Glasgow”.

31-year-old Rosé, real name Ross McCorkell, showcased a tartan-bagpipe showstopper of an outfit on the runway in the episode which aired last weekend on Netflix.

Rosé strutted down the catwalk in a short tartan dress, complete with bagpipe pipes jutting from her shoulders and arms.

The queen topped the look off with a tall feathered cap and traditional sporran bearing the McCorkell clan crest.

McCorkell moved to the US when he was around 10-years-old and during the episode said the look “was a nod to my Scottish upbringing”.

On the runway, judge Michelle Visage asked about the look, adding: “I didn’t realise you were from Scotland.”

Slipping into a distinct, thick Scottish accent when explaining the look to the judges, Rosé said: “I was born in Greenock, which is a wee town near Glasgow.”

American TV personality and judge Carson Kressley responded by saying the look “kilt it!”

On Twitter, McCorkell posted further pictures of his look for the episode with more detail on his Scottish heritage: “BAG PIPES! So many Scots have come forth and been like wtf sis ur from Greenock — YA B****!

“Grew up mostly in Aberdeen before moving to the States but she’s an Inverclyde diva at heart!

“Most of my family lives in the Glasgow area, and in normal times I come back every 1-2 yrs.”

On social media, Drag Race US fans in Scotland were ecstatic about the news.

User @NiallGillon tweeted Rosé’s post, commenting: “Greenock was the last word I ever expected to hear on RPDR… closely followed by Inverclyde.”

@christymcleodx said: “Finding out Rosé is from GREENOCK is probs the best thing to happen this year.”

@jennnntxo commented: “Greenock getting represented on drag race US- who would have thought?”

McCorkell is the second Scottish-born drag queen to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race US, with season two star Morgan McMichaels also hailing from bonnie Scotland.

The revelation of Rosé’s Scottish roots makes 2021 a big year for Scotland’s representation on the global drag scene, with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK featuring two hilarious Scottish queens, Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond, for the first time in series two of the hit BBC spin-off.