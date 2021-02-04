EFFORTS to cater for demand for quality, affordable homes in Bellsmyre, Dumbarton, are moving ahead this week.

Construction has begun on 66 new affordable homes located along Muir Road as part of a £30million project to deliver better homes for Bellsmyre.

The project, spearheaded by Caledonia Housing Association and contractor CCG, will also see planned pre-demolitions begin for more new homes within the regeneration area of Bellsmyre.

The brownfield site at Muir Road will see a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and flats built to accommodate families and individuals in need of affordable homes.

Tenants can expect these homes to be completed by summer 2022.

Work on the second site at the Bellsmyre Regeneration Area, which will prepare vacated properties at Whiteford Avenue and Penniecroft for demolition, began today (4 FEB).

Caledonia Housing Association will be demolishing these older properties, largely consisting of dated tenements, with a mix of bungalows, houses and flats.

Many of these will have their own front and back gardens.

The regeneration plans will see a whole host of improvements made to cater to the Bellsmyre community and its tenants.

These include creating more open space and play areas, paths and cycleways – with additional off-street parking spaces to be provided with visitors spaces.

According to independent research carried out as part of the initial consultation process, residents have welcomed the proposed plans for the site.

Additional details and information will be disclosed in a detailed planning application set to be submitted to West Dunbartonshire Council in June this year.

Development manager of Caledonia Housing Association Peter Broad said: “This is a great week for the Bellsmyre community, which sees us commencing work in two locations.

“The new homes at Muir Road provide a much needed variety of additional house types to meet a wider range of needs for Bellsmyre and will support our ambitious regeneration plans.

“We are now firmly on route towards delivering on our promise to build a better Bellsmyre.”