HIBERNIAN youngster Murray Johnson has joined English Premier League giants Manchester City on trial.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper linked up with City’s youth side at their state-of-the art Etihad Campus on Monday and will aim to impress the coaching staff during training this week.

Johnson, who already stands at 6ft2ins, was spotted by scouts for the Sky Blues after emerging as a stand-out in his age group, winning three caps for Scotland’s under-16 side despite only turning 16 last November.

Everton are also admirers of Johnson, who hails from Boroughmuir High School, but he has initially sought to pursue the invitation to Manchester.

Johnson has already gained experience of training with the first-team group at Hibs, working with coach Craig Samson and senior stoppers Ofir Marciano, Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski.

He penned his first ever senior contract with the Easter Road outfit last month, ensuring the capital club would command a fee — believed to be in the six figures range — should Johnson depart.