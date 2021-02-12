Stunning home with its own indoor slide leading to kitchen still for sale – with £45k price drop

A STUNNING family home that comes with its very own indoor slide leading to the kitchen is still on the market – with a £45,000 price drop.

Viewpark in Alyth, Perth and Kinross boasts one of the most unique extra features on the property market in Scotland.

The nine-bedroom property includes a bespoke £10,000 stainless steel chute that was installed by the current owner so that children can slide from their bedroom to the kitchen.

Property News Scotland - Deadline News
Children are able to slide down for dinner from their bedroom upstairs.

The detached period home was put on the market back in May 2017 for £695,000.

Despite its stunning interior and unique family features, the property has remained on the market for almost four years.

Property News Scotland - Deadline News
Most rooms boast ceiling to floor windows.

The owners have since slashed the price to offers over £649,995 – making it a bargain buy for future buyers.

The house includes a granny flat and attached holiday cottage, which can be used as a holiday let to gain some extra income.

Property News Scotland - Deadline News

The property offers an array of stunning features.                                                             Copyright: McEwan Fraser Legal

It also has five bathrooms and boasts high ceilings and intricate cornicing in many of the rooms.

Free standing baths with incredible views of the garden make this property a must-see.

Ceiling to floor windows are featured in many of the rooms, allowing light to flow right throughout the impressive property.

Property News Scotland - Deadline News
The house has dropped in price and is a must-see.                                                            Copyright: McEwan Fraser Legal

The overall plot is approaching an acre and the garden grounds are mostly located to the side and rear of the building.

McEwan Fraser Legal state: “The property offers ample period features throughout with a modern twist and has had no expense spared in bringing the internal conditions up to a very complementary level.

Property News Scotland - Deadline News
The kitchen and living space look perfect for hosting.

“From one of the children’s bedroom you access a twirling slide which leads out into the breakfast area next to the kitchen on the ground floor.

“Any child will love this unique feature and will never be late for a meal again.”

