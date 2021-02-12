Why it’s crucial you protect your office space with CCTV

In today’s technology-driven society, CCTV systems are almost everywhere, and people barely bat an eyelid at their presence. In fact, a report published by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) estimates that the total number of CCTV cameras in the UK stands at somewhere between 4 million and 6 million.

They’ve fast become a fact of life since the first documented use in 1942, but should your office space have one?

Whether it’s to safeguard valuable items within your building, or increase the safety of your

workforce, a CCTV camera no more hassle than it’s worth – so why wouldn’t you want to add an extra layer of protection to your office space?

Extra peace of mind

Peace of mind is one of life’s greatest pleasures. By installing a CCTV system somewhere within your office, you can rest assured knowing that your building is protected even when you’re not there.

Many business owners find they suffer with work separation anxiety when they’re supposed to be having time off, so at least, with a CCTV camera in place, you’ll dramatically decrease time spent worrying about criminals or thieves. One less thing to worry about!

Reduced insurance premiums

Properties that boast CCTV are deemed safer than those without – that's a fact. Not only do staff and prospective criminals see it that way, but so does your insurance company. Whatever you’re paying per month now in terms of commercial property insurance, you can expect the premium to fall once you’ve notified your insurance company that you have CCTV installed.

Keep records

What goes on in your business when you’re not there? Even if you have significant trust in your employees (and so you should!) keeping records of staff coming and going, as well as when visitors arrive and deliveries are made, is a simple yet powerful contingency plan. If you don’t use your office space enough to justify a CCTV installation, maybe it’s time to look at Flexible workplaces In London from BE Offices? Give your company the image, flexible terms and connectivity you need –

protected with already-installed CCTV.

Happier, safer workforce

As a business owner or manager, you have a duty to protect your staff at all times while they’re on the clock. While it’s not nice to imagine that something could happen to them during the working day, stranger things have happened… It’s crucial your office space has CCTV in order to increase the security surrounding your staff. If they feel safer at work, it’s more likely that they’ll feel happier too, which will increase productivity and results.

Crime deterrent

Yes, we’ve saved the most obvious reason for last… The presence of a CCTV systems within your office space will work as a powerful crime deterrent, both inside and outside of your property. To anyone that’s even planning some type of criminal activity, seeing the cameras (or a warning sign) is more than enough to make them think twice where your specific building is concerned. It’s better to be safe than sorry, right?