Mesmerising murmurations over Brighton Beach leave watchers “hypnotised”

MESMERISING video shows majestic starling murmurations over Brighton Beach – leaving social media users “hypnotised”.

The stunning video shows thousands of the small birds flying low across the water in beautiful synchronisation at dusk.

Initially there are three large groups of birds swooping in and out of each other in amazing formation before they all regrouped together at the end.

The beautiful scene was captured at Brighton Beach on Wednesday night by Twitter user @Blahranger.

She captioned her post: “Murmurations tonight. Breathtaking.”

The video shows the large number of birds swooping and diving in unison beside the Palace Pier on the beach.

Onlookers can be seen standing watching the stunning display.

Since being shared on Wednesday night, the breathtaking video has been viewed over 3.7 million times and has left Twitter users in awe.

Anita Nicholson said: “Incredible – they’re practically hugging the sea or ice-skating, Torvil & Dean eat your heart out!”

Fred Thomas posted: “I watched it a few times and started nodding off – so mesmerising and hypnotic.”

Sarah Clarke tweeted: “Oh my goodness – I’ve never seen this in real life! Beautiful.”

@Blahranger later responded to the video, saying: “It was incredible. The breeze from their wings was leaving ripples on the water.

“It’s always a pleasure to see.”

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a murmuration is defined as thousands of birds moving in unison.

The birds use it to group together to stay safe from predators like peregrine falcons who will struggle to target one bird in the middle of the flock.

They also use murmurations to keep warm and to exchange information on good feeding areas.