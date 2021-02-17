Hilarious video shows Scots digger shunt workie into dirty, brown puddle

A HILARIOUS video shows a Scots digger operator sneakily push a workman into a freezing dirty puddle.

The unaware workie can be heard screaming “Ya b******!” as he clambered out of the murky puddle on a building site in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

Landscape worker Greig Roger filmed the moment his brother Kyle Roger was knocked into the man-sized hole by their prankster colleague.

In the short clip, the digger can be seen edging towards the rear of Kyle who is kneeling next to a large brown puddle.

The digger machine then gives Kyle a big shunt on his backside, causing him to fall forward.

Kyle is then thrown into the murky waters and is almost fully submerged in the dirty, brown water.

His whole body is shown splashing around in the water before he finally manages to clamber out.

He can be heard shouting: “Oh ya f****** c***. Ya b***** ye. Oh f****** hell.”

Kyle then starts laughing as he says: “You are a f****** scumbag.”

Due to being drenched, Kyle was then sent home from the job and had the rest of the day off.

The hilarious clip was posted by Greig onto his Facebook page on Sunday and he captioned his post: “Someone’s no happy.

“At least we can have a laugh at G Roger Landscapes Milngavie.”

Since being shared on Sunday, the video has been shared 9,000 times and commented on by more than 13,000 users who found the clip hilarious.

Anthony Cooper said: “He was asking for it.”

Gareth Caddy posted: “Brilliant.”

Adam Garrett commented: “I would of went crazy if this happened to me.”

Speaking today, Greig said: “Working with family isn’t easy sometimes and we just like to have a laugh.

“So been a good laugh like obviously got taken home and had the rest of the day off.

“My phone has been non stop since.”