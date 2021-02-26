Scots photographer captures extreme weather change – just ten days apart

A SCOTS photographer has captured impressive images showing the extreme weather change in Scotland within just ten days.

Stunning drone images show the Bridge of Couttie which links Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie in Perthshire appearing like they have been captured during different seasons.

In one picture, the landscape surrounding the bridge around the River Isla is completely white with snow after Storm Darcy hit the country.

The next picture shows the bridge and river completely swamped in murky, brown water due to heavy rain fall.

Liam Yule managed to capture the images while out walking near the bridge on Saturday, 13 February and then ten days later on Tuesday, 23 February.

Due to the large amount of rain, the A923 which crosses the bridge was closed on Saturday, 20 February.

Liam, 37, managed to take the pictures using a drone and snapped a birds eye view of the bridge and river below on the two dates.

Speaking today, he said: “I saw how dark the water looked and thought it might be quite a striking image with the white of the snow.

“The second image was after the period of heavy rainfall and warmer weather.

“I was aware the road was closed and I thought a comparison shot would be interesting.”

Yule went on to say that the flood hadn’t affected him too much other than the “lengthy diversions” which meant it was “a bit of a trek” to get to his local Tesco in Blairgowrie.

Yule attracted over 1,000 likes and dozens of comments after posting the images onto a Facebook group on Tuesday.

Maxwell M Greg said: “Wow that’s nature for you.”

Jean McLain wrote: “Unbelievable! Remarkable photos!”

Jane Povey was shocked: “Oh my goodness, unbelievable. The non-believers of Climate Change need to rethink!”

Mary Aitken said: “Wow what a change. Spring is so changeable.”