Manager shares the inside scoop on running a retirement development

A WOMAN from the Isle of Bute has played a major part in providing vital housing services to individuals in the community throughout the pandemic.

Debbie Stewart spent 38 years at The Glenburn Hotel before switching career path to join Bield five-months-ago and is now responsible for running housing development Foley Court in Rothesay.

The 57-year-old retirement housing manager opted for a change of pace from the hospitality sector, and has found herself, along with her assistant Gena Murray, catering for 27 customers around the clock.

With such a wealth in experience through the hospitality sector, Debbie found the transition to retirement housing exciting and is thoroughly enjoying it.

Debbie said: “I take on a variety of different roles at the development and having an extensive know-how from working at a hotel, a lot of the skills required are transferable, and so it has been easy for me to settle in.

“I carry a handset on me all day, and so when a customer requests assistance I am on hand to cater for their needs.

“Amongst other jobs, I primarily focus on the wellbeing of the customers and ensure repair works are carried out efficiently to ensure there is minimal disruption.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with people and it has been great to build a rapport with all the customers at the development, learning about their habits and hearing some amazing stories.

“The atmosphere has changed in the development and it fills me with pride to feel like an integral part of the community and our customers’ day.”

Debbie also engages with external contractors, as well as customer viewings, with the latest being organised virtually via WhatsApp viewing.

The retirement housing manager is looking to enhance the development’s facilities and amenities.

Debbie added: “We are blessed with having tremendous outdoor space at Foley Court, and I want to improve the garden facilities to encourage more customers to enjoy the outdoors.

“The garden is beautifully kept, and offers a patio for customers to admire the splendid surrounding views – with deer being spotted frequently in the nearby field.

“Foley Court has a fantastic team with a wealth of experience to make sure all our customers are looked after at the development.”

Foley Court consists of 31 apartments each with a bright and spacious bedroom, living room and bathroom. Complete with gas central heating and double glazed windows.

Bield is a registered charity which grew from humble beginnings, starting out with one housing development in Bo’ness to become a major provider of housing and care services for around 20,000 older people across 23 local authority areas.

Bield’s new strategy for property development provides housing solutions – with greater choice and flexibility – to address the needs of the current generation of older people and the next.

