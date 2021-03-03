A MOTHERWELL based food technology firm has created a new automatic timer that identifies if food is still fresh to eat.

The new “After Opening Time” uses smart ink technology which gives consumers a clear visiual indication of how long a food packet has been open for.

Insignia Technologies unveiled the new product today with the hope the new technology can provide a solution to mass food waste.

Insignia’s After Opening Timer is intended for foods packaged within a modified atmosphere, such as cooked meats and cheeses.

Food packaging manufacturers can print its smart ink into the lidding film of the packaging and, once opened, the ink changes colour over time to indicate how long the pack has been opened for.

Existing guidelines for food consumption err on the side of caution, so Insignia’s technology can provide greater accuracy on how fresh a product is and extend the length of time the consumer has to eat packaged food after opening it.

The printed indicator can be calibrated to the recommended timescales of each food packaging manufacturer.

It is also temperature sensitive, meaning the rate of colour change will decrease at a colder temperature as storing the foods like cooked meats below 5°C results in a longer open life.

The launch of this new ink technology coincides with Food Waste Action Week 2021, an initiative hosted by WRAP that intends to wake the nation up to the environmental consequences of wasting food.

David Kilshaw, Founder and CEO at Insignia Technologies, said: “The amount of food that is wasted by consumers is staggering.

“Every day, 2.2 million slices of ham are thrown away in the UK, many of which will still be edible. Our ink technology can help to provide a solution.

“Our colour changing smart ink is a simple visual reminder that not only helps prevent people from throwing away food too quickly, but also brings peace of mind to consumers that their food is still safe to eat.

“Consumer research revealed that 55% of people are more likely to purchase food with our After Opening Timer, with 74% saying that having the indicator visible prevents them from worrying about how long a packet of food has been opened for.

“We believe our technology will be vital in changing consumer behaviour and tackling the issue of unnecessary food waste, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest economic and environmental challenges the world faces.”

According to the Waste & Resources Action Plan (WRAP), around 10 million tonnes of food waste is generated every year in the UK, 70% of which was intended for consumption. When thrown into landfill, food waste produces a large amount of methane.

As it rots and degrades, it emits this greenhouse gas which is known to contribute to global warming.

Of the new smart ink technology, Dr Graham Skinner, Product Development Manager at Insignia Technologies, said: “Traditionally our colour changing technology was printed as labels that needed to be applied to the inside of the lidding film.

“However, this created an additional step for food packaging manufacturers. As a result, we decided to develop our product further by creating smart ink that can be printed into the lidding film in the same way that other branding design is. T

“his makes the process of packaging and manufacturing much simpler and easier.”

At Insignia, we care greatly about the environment and climate emergency which is why we have ensured that our smart ink can be printed into lidding film that is recyclable.