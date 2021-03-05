FALKIRK and Partick Thistle could be set to battle it out for Dundee defender Jordan Forster as the League One title rivals tool up for their return to action.

Bairns boss Lee Miller is keen to strengthen his backline and has sounded out his Dens Park counterpart James McPake about the availability of signing Forster on loan.

The SPFL recently extended the loan window for lower league clubs until the end of March, so the former Hibs stopper would be able to make the switch to the Falkirk Stadium — potentially with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

Thistle are among the other sides in the mix as Ian McCall seeks to bolster his ranks for the remainder of a curtailed campaign.

Forster, 27, has made just five appearances this term and, although fully fit, and is understood to be behind the likes of Liam Fontaine, Lee Ashcroft, Malachi Fagan-Walcott the Dundee pecking order.

League One and League Two clubs were finally given the green light to resume training and playing this week, in the form of a 22-game season — including a split after the 18th round of fixtures — from March 20.