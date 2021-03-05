A QUAD bike rider has been rescued after falling into a 60ft deep sinkhole in a field.

Dramatic images captured the rescue mission in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria yesterday.

At least 20 members of the Cumbria Fire and Rescue team can be seen working together and using ropes to climb down and save the injured biker.

An air ambulance helicopter then took the injured biker, who is believed to be a local farmer, to Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire to be treated for his injuries.

Although the quad biker survived the 60ft fall, it is not known the full extent of his injuries.

However, locals have claimed that the man is okay but has suffered broken ribs.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service shared images of the rescue and the size of the huge hole in the field.

They wrote: “Earlier today, crews from Barrow and Ulverston attended an incident where an individual had fallen 60ft into a sinkhole in a field whilst riding a quad bike.”

The post attracted hundreds of likes and shocked reaction emojis.

Dozens of social media users took to the post to praise the rescue efforts by the fire and rescue team.

Lisa Ann Birkby commented: “I was walking my dog on the common at Holbeck when this happened so saw it all unfold from the emergency services arriving.

“Amazing effort by the looks of it and I’m so pleased it had a safe ending and hope the farmer makes a full recovery.”

Lisa Fell wrote: “It was at the farm at Stank. It was the farmer. He was took to Preston Hospital. He has broken ribs but ok.”

Andy Jacklin said: “Goodness me, hope the person makes a speedy recovery and well done to those who helped the rider out.”

Tom Millet wrote: “After reports of a hole appearing local police have started looking into it.”

And Linda Winder added: Hope the guy on the quad is recovering nicely. Thank you to everyone concerned in the rescue.”

A spokesman for North West Ambulance service today said: “We’ve attended with a number of resources and air lifted a male patient to hospital.

“Injuries unclear.”