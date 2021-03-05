Protest set for retrial of Jodi Jones killer Luke Mitchell

A PROTEST has been arranged to demand a retrial for convicted Jodi Jones murderer Luke Mitchell.

The event, which has been set up on Facebook, is to be held outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on the 24th April.

While it is unclear who organised the event, the Facebook page “Luke Mitchell Miscarriage of Justice” has been named as the original organiser.

More than 200 people, including crime expert Dr Sandra Lean who was at the forefront of the recent documentary Murder in a Small Town, are set to attend.

Since being set up last Wednesday, over 700 Facebook users have also expressed their interest in attending the event.

According to the page, the event reads: “Peaceful protest to demand a retrial for Luke Mitchell.”

Crime expert Dr Sandra Lean, who has dedicated her career to the Luke Mitchell case, shared the event onto her Twitter page last night, saying: “Peaceful protest in Edinburgh on April 24th for anyone who can attend.

“Huge thanks to the organisers of this event – a chance to show the world we want justice for Jodi as well as Luke.

“See you all there!!!”

Dr Lean has backed Luke Mitchell since he was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Jodi Jones in 2005, and was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

She has worked closely with legal teams to help Mitchell appeal his case over the years and dedicated her career to it.

Mitchell’s attempts to appeal the decision were rejected and he’s been serving his sentence since, with the earliest chance of release being 2025.

Dr Lean and Mitchell’s mother Corrine play a vital part in a recent two part documentary which has explored different aspects of the case including additional suspects.

Mitchell, who found Jodi’s body, was quickly accused of her murder and was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh, aged 16.

His victim was just 14 when her naked and mutilated body was discovered behind a wall in a wooded area near her home.

Judge Lord Nimmo Smith said the photos he saw of her injuries were the worst he had ever seen.

Throughout his trial and subsequent imprisonment, Luke has professed his innocence as has his mother Corrine.

Since the event was started last Wednesday, people who believe that Luke is innocent have been commenting on the page.

Karen Barrowman said: “Will be there.”

Sarah Dawn Stevenson posted: “My friends will be there. Disgraceful that this farce of a sentence was even imposed on this innocent boy.”

Claire Merritt commented: “Won’t be attending, but will support.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson today said: “We are aware of the plans and any event will be policed appropriately, taking into account the coronavirus restrictions at the time.”